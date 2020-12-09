CALENDAR: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show, Richmond Symphony & Holiday Lights and Music on Brown's Island

Tacky Lights: The Tacky Lights Tour where local houses dress up for the holidays continues through New Year’s Eve. See our list on Page C2.

Thursday

Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show: Over 1,000 Christmas drones will light up the night sky with 3D seasonal shapes and characters set to music, 7 p.m. (gates open 90 minutes before showtime) at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Viewers can watch the display from the safety of their cars. Free tickets have already sold out, but you might be able to see it from close by. www.WalmartDroneShow.com.

Saturday

Holiday Lights & Music on the Riverfront: Holiday lights and music, 6-8 p.m. from Brown’s Island to Turning Basin on the Canal Walk. The Trombone Trio will perform acoustic holiday music on Brown’s Island with vendor Espresso-A Go-Go. Free entry; pay as you go. venturerichmond.com.

Richmond Symphony A Baroque Holiday: The Richmond Symphony performs Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons and movements from Handel’s Messiah, 8 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Livestream option also available. $20-$82. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.