CALENDAR: Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show, Richmond Symphony & Holiday Lights and Music on Brown's Island

Continuing
Dominion GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. $14 adults; $8 youth ages 3-12; members $7 adults; $5 youth ages 3-17. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. Masks required. www.lewisginter.org or (804) 262-9887. Through Jan. 10.
Illuminate Light Show: Get in the holiday spirit — safely — with a drive-thru show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music, 5:30-10 p.m. at Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. $25 per car. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Jan. 3.
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. $39.99-$59.99. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Jan. 3
Kings Dominion Taste of the Season: Outdoor holiday event with festive food, decorations, live shows and 16 rides, 2-8 p.m. at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. $29.99-$39.99. kingsdominion.com. Select days through Dec. 27.
Stony Point on Ice: Outdoor ice-skating at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Masks required on ice; times vary. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. https://www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740. Through Jan. 3.
Tacky Lights: The Tacky Lights Tour where local houses dress up for the holidays continues through New Year’s Eve. See our list on Page C2.
Thursday
Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show: Over 1,000 Christmas drones will light up the night sky with 3D seasonal shapes and characters set to music, 7 p.m. (gates open 90 minutes before showtime) at Kings Dominion, 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell. Viewers can watch the display from the safety of their cars. Free tickets have already sold out, but you might be able to see it from close by. www.WalmartDroneShow.com.
Saturday
Holiday Lights & Music on the Riverfront: Holiday lights and music, 6-8 p.m. from Brown’s Island to Turning Basin on the Canal Walk. The Trombone Trio will perform acoustic holiday music on Brown’s Island with vendor Espresso-A Go-Go. Free entry; pay as you go. venturerichmond.com.
Richmond Symphony A Baroque Holiday: The Richmond Symphony performs Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons and movements from Handel’s Messiah, 8 p.m. at Dominion Energy Center, 600 E. Grace St. Livestream option also available. $20-$82. (804) 788-1212 or www.richmondsymphony.com.
Sunday
The Richmond Choral Society: Presents a virtual “Christmas Postcard,” a performance of one new performance and several other pieces recorded at previous Christmas concerts, 4 p.m. at richmondchoralsociety.org. Free.
