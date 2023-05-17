Richmond police have announced street closures and no parking zones that will go into effect starting Friday morning in order to accommodate the Dominion Energy Riverrock festival on Brown's Island.

Police say the three-day event, which includes live music, craft beer and more than 30 outdoor activities and is hosted by Sports Backers, is set to bring thousands of participants and spectators to the Brown's Island area.

Street closures are set to run from 7 a.m. Friday, May 19, until 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21. The streets that will be closed:

Brown's Island Way and 2nd Street Connector between Tredegar and South 2nd streets

South 5th Street between East Byrd and Tredegar streets

South 7th Street between East Canal and South 10th streets

Tredegar Street between the Dominion Energy Entrance and South 7th Street

South 10th Street between Riverfront Plaza Deck and South 7th Street

