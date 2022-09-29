Hog on the Hill postponed, 2nd Street Fest cancelled and other Richmond event cancellations

Ian may have been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it's still bringing rain showers to the area this weekend and messing with weekend plans.

The 2nd Street Festival set for this Saturday and Sunday has been cancelled. However, a portion of the party will go on indoors. Festival headliner, Grandmaster Flash will perform indoors at The Hippodrome theater, 528 N. 2nd St., on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward on Saturday evening. The performance is free and open to the public, but capacity is limited and based upon availability. There will be an opening band. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with performances running from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Capacity at the Hippodrome theater is around 550. Entry is first come, first served. So be prepared to get in line. Attendance to the 2nd Street Festival typically draws 25,000 visitors over two days.

Hog on the Hill originally planned for Saturday in Church Hill's Libby Hill Park has been postponed.

The Leave Your Mark Mural Fest at Three Notch'd Brewing Co. has been condensed from three days into one. Instead of a mural painting celebration that was originally planned all weekend, the celebration will be held on Friday with a meet and greet with the muralists, a beer release and music from Richmond artist MusiqReiv.

We'll add more cancellations to the list as they come in.