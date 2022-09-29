Hog on the Hill postponed and other Richmond event cancellations

Ian may have been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it's still bringing rain showers to the area this weekend and messing with weekend plans.

Some outdoor Richmond events have already pulled the plug, such as Hog on the Hill originally planned for Saturday in Church Hill's Libby Hill Park, which has been postponed.

The Leave Your Mark Mural Fest at Three Notch'd Brewing Co. has been condensed from three days into one. Instead of a mural painting celebration that was originally planned all weekend, the celebration will be held on Friday with a meet and greet with the muralists, a beer release and music from Richmond artist MusiqReiv.

We'll add more cancellations to the list as they come in.