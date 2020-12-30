HOLIDAY CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, Illuminate Light Show & Tacky Lights

Continuing
“Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond:” The clothing and styles of Richmond in the Roaring ’20s at the Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. Free; reservations required in advance. thevalentine.org or (804) 649-0711. Through March 21 (closed Friday and Monday).
Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. $39.99-$59.99. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Sunday.
“Cold Science”: New exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia exploring the science of snow and all things super chilly, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$20.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400. Through Sunday.
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Masks required. $18 adults; $12 youth ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org. Through Jan. 10.
Illuminate Light Show: Keep the holiday spirit going with a drive-thru light show of nearly a million lights synchronized to music, 5:30-10 p.m. nightly at Meadow Event Park, 13111 Dawn Blvd., Doswell, Gate 1. Cars: $25. (804) 994-7846 or www.illuminatelightshow.com. Through Sunday.
Metro Richmond Zoo: Drive-thru tours, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for $60 per car, and walk-through tours, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley. $13.75-$19.75. metrorichmondzoo.com. Closed Friday.
Stony Point on Ice: Outdoor ice-skating at 9200 Stony Point Parkway. Masks required on ice; times vary. $7 for skating, $7 for skate rental. https://www.shopstonypoint.com or (804) 267-2740. Through Sunday.
Tacky Lights: The Tacky Lights Tour where local houses dress up for the holidays continues through New Year’s Eve. See our list on Page C2.
“Treasures of Ancient Egypt Sunken Cities”: Nearly 300 objects excavated from the lost cities of Canopus and Thonis-Heracleion at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. $20 for adults; $16 for seniors 65 and older; and $10 for youth ages 7 to 17 and college students with ID; free for members. vmfa.museum or (804) 340-1400. Through Jan. 18.
— Colleen Curran