HOLIDAY CALENDAR: GardenFest of Lights, Illuminate Light Show & Tacky Lights

Continuing

“Ain’t Misbehavin’: 1920s Richmond:” The clothing and styles of Richmond in the Roaring ’20s at the Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St. Free; reservations required in advance. thevalentine.org or (804) 649-0711. Through March 21 (closed Friday and Monday).

Busch Gardens Christmas Celebration: Holiday lights and rides at Busch Gardens, Williamsburg. $39.99-$59.99. Advance reservations only and limited capacity. buschgardens.com/williamsburg. Through Sunday.

“Cold Science”: New exhibit at the Science Museum of Virginia exploring the science of snow and all things super chilly, 2500 W. Broad St. $10-$20.50. www.smv.org or (804) 864-1400. Through Sunday.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights: Outdoor holiday light show, 4-10 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Ave. Masks required. $18 adults; $12 youth ages 3-12. Tickets can be purchased in advance and online only. (804) 262-9887 or www.lewisginter.org. Through Jan. 10.