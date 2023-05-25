Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorial Day is gearing up to be a major holiday for Virginians.

AAA predicts 1.2 million Virginians will travel at some point during the holiday weekend, mostly by car, and an analysis by international mobility services provider Sixt SE found that Richmond, Newport News and Alexandria are all among the top 10 U.S. cities with the most war memorials.

The weekend is “officially when our peak season kicks off for the summer,” said Andrew Cothern, director of communications for the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “We see visitors coming from all over to experience not only our numerous historic sites and memorials, but also our restaurants, outdoor recreation, family activities, and scenic drives.”

Even if your weekend plans do not involve visiting war memorials, there are still plenty of fun and family-friendly options either in the Richmond area or within a few hours by car.

King’s Dominion kickoff

Forecasts suggest that rain might be on the horizon, especially later in the weekend, but if conditions hold up, Hanover County is the place to be for Memorial Day Weekend thrill-seekers.

Saturday marks the opening day for the 2023 season at Soak City, a 20-acre water park connected to Kings Dominion. The park features several extreme water slides emanating from the 65-foot-tall Hurricane Heights tower, a gigantic wave pool and an interactive splash pad for children. Admission to Soak City is included with tickets to the main park.

And Monday night, after a day of fun, park visitors can take in a Memorial Day fireworks show.

The best part: Active and retired military personnel get free admission at the gate for any one day from Friday through Monday with military ID, and can get discounts for up to six family members or friends when booking their tickets in advance at KingsDominion.com.

Kings Dominion is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday; Soak City is open noon to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Both are located at 16000 Theme Park Way, Doswell.

Enjoy the sweet sounds

If kicking back with a beer and enjoying live music is more your speed, head to Main Line Brewery for the second annual DayDream Fest Sunday and Monday. The festival features 16 bands across two days, including local favorites Kate Bollinger, Matthew E. White, No! BS Brass, Palm Palm, Drook, Deau Eyes, Kendall Street Company and DJ Harrison, in addition to cold beer and food trucks.

There is also the Richmond Symphony Big Tent concert Saturday night in Jackson Ward’s Abner Clay Park. The free outdoor concert, sponsored by the City of Richmond and presented in partnership with the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, features the music of three Black composers: Florence Price, Joseph Bologne and Virginia Beach resident Adolphus Hailstork. The museum will have special extended hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and will offer special family activities leading up to concert time.

Big Tent: Free admission. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. 200 W. Clay St., Richmond

DayDream Fest: $30 for a one-day ticket or $40 for a two-day pass if purchased in advance; $35 for one-day ticket or $50 for two-day pass if purchased day of festival. 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. 1603 Ownby Lane, Richmond

Take a hike

If you want your Memorial Day to be more outdoorsy, there are great hiking opportunities near and far.

The James River Park System offers trails of varying difficulty levels on both sides of the river, including the popular North Bank and Buttermilk loop. And Pocahontas State Park, located in the center of Chesterfield County, has more than 60 miles of trails conducive to hiking and biking.

Hikers seeking a slightly stiffer challenge will find what they are looking for further west, in the Blue Ridge Mountains area near Charlottesville and Waynesboro. Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park is an iconic 9-mile hike with some areas of challenging terrain, but it rewards hikers willing to devote the seven or eight hours recommended by the National Park Service with stunning views from its 3,284-foot peak. Other popular hiking options in the area include Humpback Rock, Crabtree Falls and Sugar Hollow, which leads hikers to the Blue Hole swimming area.

Beachy keen

Last but not least, Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with beach trips: Schools are starting to let out for the summer, and the weather has not gotten too hot yet.

There will be heavy traffic at the most popular spots in Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks, but beachgoers have many more laid-back options.

Sandbridge Beach, a half-hour drive south of Virginia Beach along the coast, ranks as TripAdvisor’s best beach in Virginia for its plentiful parking, cleanliness and family-oriented feel.

Cape Charles Beach, on the southern end of the Eastern Shore, offers shallow water and gentle waves that are perfect for younger children, as well as a charming beachfront town to explore.

And for those willing to spend a little extra time in the car, Assateague Beach in Chincoteague gives visitors a safe swimming area and the opportunity to see the wild ponies that roam Assateague Island.