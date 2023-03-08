Get ready to load up your trays with souvlaki and moussaka, because the Richmond Greek Festival is making a return after a three-year hiatus.

The festival will run June 1-4, offering four days in which to experience homemade Greek food, Greek music and dining under white tents.

The annual event, which was first held in 1976, typically draws more than 30,000 people to Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in the West End.

Volunteers will start preparing moussaka and pastichio at the end of March and continue cooking through May to be ready for the festival. Over 600 pans of moussaka — a Greek take on lasagna with spiced beef, eggplant and béchamel sauce — and pastichio — another layered dish with beef, béchamel sauce and noodles — will be made. On prep days, 50 to 100 volunteers gather together to cook.

Over 20,000 skewers of chicken and pork souvlaki will be prepared the weekend before the festival, which is traditionally held the weekend after Memorial Day. It takes over 200 volunteers to host the festival each day.

Like many local events, the Richmond Greek Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. In 2022, it was not held due to supply chain limitations. But this year marks a return to normal.

“We are excited to serve you again. We've missed you as much as you have missed us!" Andrea Baker, a spokesperson for the festival, said. “We look forward to being with our Richmond family and friends and sharing our faith, culture, food and love."

***

The French Film Festival, which was originally planned for the end of March at the Byrd Theatre, has been canceled.

"Due to unexpected circumstances, the 29th annual French Film Festival will not take place," organizers posted to the festival's website. The film festival is organized jointly by Virginia Commonwealth University and the University of Richmond.

It was held last year with health protocols in place, such as requiring proof of vaccination and K-95 masks.

The festival typically brings dozens of French films, as well as the films' directors and actors, to town. Festival organizers declined to offer more details.

