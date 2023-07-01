The John Marshall House served as the backdrop for telling Marshall's life story in addition to educating families about the path towards forming the new nation of the United States. Hosted by Preservation Virginia, the Spirit of '76 program was meant to bring awareness of what the Marshall and other founding members endured in forming the new nation in preparation for Independence Day.

The event, which is usually a field trip for elementary schools according to Preservation Virginia's Education Manager Meika Downey, consisted of educating families more about John Marshall's role in the founding of the United States and the experience of those who fought during the Revolutionary War.

"This is the first year we've done this as a Fourth of July celebration," Downey said. "I usually withhold this program for elementary students, who either visit us in person, virtually, or in the house. I thought all of this content is very relevant to Independence Day and we haven't, in the past, offered any Independence Day programming, so I wanted to offer this as a special family program."

While Marshall is more well known for his role serving as the fourth Chief Justice on the Supreme Court and eventually earning the moniker "the Great Chief Justice" for his role in the position. He's less known for his role in creating the American system of government after the Revolutionary War.

"He was so instrumental in the founding of the nation," Downey said. "Physically obtaining victory and the building of the country and the government. I think that he deserves some space in that conversation. Marshall, as many agree, is the forgotten founder."

Downey hopes to continue using Marshall for the Spirit of '76 program to enlighten visitors about his integral role in our nation's history on his path to becoming the Great Chief Justice, but to also show how the Revolution "is definitely going to be the imperative moment for him and his development," Downey said.

"The knowledge of the man, the impact that he had on the founding of this country, how important he was. His interpretation of the new constitution. It's kind of hard not to know of John Marshall, being a Virginian," tour participant Barclay Bradshaw said.

Marshall was named one of the Greatest Virginians in a Richmond Times-Dispatch article in December of 2007 due to his lasting legacy on the Supreme Court and helping to create the government we have today.

"Most Americans think that independence was just won and that was it. Now we're a country," Downey said. "But that was just the starting point. Every day since then, we've been building and growing the nation to be as Marshall would've wanted, to be the best version of itself. Or, as the preamble says 'to be a more perfect union.'"

Considered one of the oldest brick homes in Richmond, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in October of 1969 due to the significance of the home's owner in American history. Marshall lived in the home from its construction in 1790 until his death in 1835.

"I love history, so yes, I would recommend this to anybody," Bradshaw said. "Just to have something that is, not recreated, but the original, from 1790 to today. To think of all the possibilities of this being destroyed or massively renovated, or added on and that's not that case. It's a gem to anybody who has any interest in history."

Downey intends on bringing back the Spirit of '76 program to the John Marshall House around the Independence Day holiday again, since he, as individual contains themes from the Revolution and the nation building, which came after. Downey hopes to continue growing the landmark's visibility in the downtown area, since it's been something she's been struggling with.

"We've been working hard in the last three years to grow our visibility in the community," Downey said. "We've already established John Marshall as incredibly important in the whole conversation about civics and government. The school's would agree with you, John Marshall is all over the curriculum. So, we've been working diligently to build connections with school programs to either bring students to the house, either in person or virtually and use this house as a learning tool. We look forward to continuing to engage a variety of audiences, particularly youth and students in the years to come."

Marshall's role in American history is well cemented, albeit not that well known by everyone.

"As they say in Hamilton, the play, he was in the room when decisions were made," Bradshaw said.

More information about The John Marshall House, the Spirit of '76 program, and other Preservation Virginia sites and programs can be found at PreservationVirginia.org and by following Preservation Virginia on social media.