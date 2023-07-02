The John Marshall House on Saturday served as the backdrop for telling the story of the American statesman’s life, in addition to educating families about the path toward forming the new nation of the United States.

Hosted by Preservation Virginia, The Spirit of ‘76 program was meant to bring awareness of what Marshall and the other founding fathers endured in forming the country.

“This is the first year we’ve done this as a Fourth of July celebration,” Meika Downey, Preservation Virginia’s education manager, said. “I usually hold this program for elementary students, who either visit us in person, virtually or in the house. I thought all of this content is very relevant to Independence Day and we haven’t, in the past, offered any Independence Day programming, so I wanted to offer this as a special family program.”

Marshall is more well-known for his role as the fourth Chief Justice of the United States, which eventually earned him the moniker “the Great Chief Justice” of the Supreme Court. He is less known for the part he played in creating the American system of government after the Revolutionary War.

“He was so instrumental in the founding of the nation,” Downey said. “Physically obtaining victory and the building of the country and the government. I think that he deserves some space in that conversation. Marshall, as many agree, is the forgotten founder.”

Downey hopes to continue using Marshall for The Spirit of ‘76 program to enlighten visitors about his integral role in our nation’s history.

“The knowledge of the man, the impact that he had on the founding of this country, how important he was. His interpretation of the new constitution. It’s kind of hard not to know of John Marshall, being a Virginian,” said tour participant Barclay Bradshaw. Marshall was named one of the Greatest Virginians in a Richmond Times-Dispatch article in December 2007 due to his lasting legacy.

“Most Americans think that independence was just won and that was it. Now we’re a country,” Downey said. “But that was just the starting point. Every day since then, we’ve been building and growing the nation to be as Marshall would’ve wanted, to be the best version of itself. Or as the preamble says, to be a ‘more perfect union.’”

Considered one of the oldest brick homes in Richmond, the John Marshall House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in October 1969. Marshall lived in the home from its construction in 1790 until his death in 1835.

Downey intends to bring back The Spirit of ‘76 program to the John Marshall House around the Independence Day holiday. She hopes to continue growing the landmark’s visibility in the downtown area.

“We’ve been working hard in the last three years to grow our visibility in the community,” Downey said. “We’ve already established John Marshall as incredibly important in the whole conversation about civics and government.

“So we’ve been working diligently to build connections with school programs to either bring students to the house, either in person or virtually, and use this house as a learning tool. We look forward to continuing to engage a variety of audiences, particularly youth and students in the years to come.”

More information about the John Marshall House, The Spirit of ‘76 program and other Preservation Virginia sites and programs can be found at PreservationVirginia.org and by following Preservation Virginia on social media.