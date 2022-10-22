RVA Bacon Festival canceled due to weather forecast

Originally planned for Sunday at the 17th Street Market, the RVA Bacon Festival has been canceled.

Richmond Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities manages the 17th Street Market and plans the festivities. The event was canceled Friday via its Facebook page.

“There was rain in the forecast for Sunday. It was a situation of better safe than sorry,” said Tamara Jenkins, a spokesperson for Parks & Recreation.

Weather reports call for slight chances of rain showers on Sunday.

There are no plans for a rescheduled date at this time, Jenkins said.

When the event debuted in 2013, it drew thousands of Richmonders who lined up for interesting takes on bacon dishes such as salted caramel bacon ice cream, bacon peach cobbler and bacon macaroni and cheese.

In 2014, the Bacon Festival, run by the Enrichmond Foundation at the time, drew 22,000 people. The festival was originally meant to increase awareness for local restaurants and give people the opportunity to try something new.

The Enrichmond Foundation voted to dissolve earlier this year. But approximately $3 million the foundation was managing for nearly 100 local community groups remains unaccounted for. Groups and local leaders are still seeking answers for the missing money.

The city of Richmond took over planning events at the 17th Street Market in 2019.