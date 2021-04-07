Top five weekend events: Mutts at Maymont, Ellen Glasgow House Estate Sale & Rooftop Sessions at The HofGarden

Bring your puppy to Maymont, attend a silent dance party in Shockoe Bottom, swing by a pop-up market at The Diamond or head to the rooftop at The HofGarden for a live performance ... it’s all happening this weekend.
Ellen Glasgow House Estate Sale
Thursday-Sunday
The Ellen Glasgow house, former home to the Pulitzer Prize-winning Richmond author who died in 1945, is going on sale in Monroe Ward for the first time in more than 30 years. Art Style Design Richmond is hosting an estate sale for current owners, preservationists and art collectors Jack and Tricia Pearsall this week. The sale offers the opportunity to tour the Ellen Glasgow house for the first time in years, as well as browse the Pearsalls’ collection of modern, Hollywood Regency and midcentury modern furnishings, paintings and objects. Masks required. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 1 W. Main St. To view the major items, visit estatesales.net.
Mutts at Maymont
Thursday
At Maymont, take your pooch for a stroll along the designated Pup Path with views of the historic architecture and gardens, plus enjoy live music, food trucks, adult beverages and pet portraits by Brittany Rose Photography. 5-7:30 p.m. at 1700 Hampton St. $10 per dog; free for human companions. maymont.org or (804) 358-7166, ext. 304.
Unlocking RVA Silent Party
Saturday
Head to the 17th Street Market for a “Silent Party” where you slip into a pair of headphones to listen to live mixes by DJ Key and DJ Neili Neil while dancing and social distancing on the open plaza. Masks encouraged. 8-11 p.m. at 100 N. 17th St. $20. www.eventbrite.com.
Pop-up Market at the Diamond
Saturday
A new pop-up market heads to The Diamond every Saturday, featuring food sales, beer and wine, artisans and craftmakers. This Saturday, the pop-up kicks off with Charm’s Pies, homemade jams from Lady Jamz, homemade cookies from Cookie Lane, fancy handmade masks, jewelry, skin care and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. Free entry; pay as you go. See the vendors at https://rivercityfestivals.com/popup-market.
Rooftop Sessions at The HofGarden
Saturday
The rooftop is open at The HofGarden! Stop by for a solo set from Lance Thomas of the bluegrass band South Hill Banks. 4-6 p.m. at 2818 W. Broad St. Free. (804) 342-0012 or thehofgarden.com/
