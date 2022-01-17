Ex-Monacan star Bamisile lifts GW over George Mason

WASHINGTON — Former Monacan High School standout Joe Bamisile scored a career-high 26 points and scored the winning basket as George Washington rallied to beat Atlantic 10 foe George Mason 77-76 on Monday.
Bamisile, who added a team-high six rebounds, two blocks and a steal, took an inbounds pass near midcourt and drove the lane for a go-ahead layup with 3.4 seconds left.
James Bishop added 23 points, and Brayon Freeman 13 for George Washington (5-10, 1-2), which ended the game on a 18-4 run. Bamisile and Bishop combined for 12 of the Colonials’ points in the run.
D’Shawn Schwartz scored 27 points for the Patriots (7-7, 0-1). Devon Cooper added 13 points, Xavier Johnson had 12 points and six assists, and Davonte Gaines had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Elon 90, James Madison 67: Kris Wooten scored a career-high 23 points as the Phoenix pasted the visiting Dukes.
Hunter McIntosh added 18 points and Darius Burford 16 for Elon (5-13, 2-3 CAA).
Takal Molson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-2). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Vado Morse 10.
Towson 91, William & Mary 69: Jason Gibson scored 22 points as the Tigers trounced the Tribe in Williamsburg.
Nicolas Timberlake added 17 points for Towson (13-5, 4-1 CAA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Antonio Rizzuto scored 15 points, and Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Brandon Carroll scored 14 points and Ben Wight 13 for the Tribe (3-14, 2-2), which shot 42.2% from the field. Towson hit 54.8% of its field goal attempts.
Top 25
No. 4 Purdue 96, No. 17 Illinois 88, 2 OT: Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent the visiting Boilermakers past the Illini.
Purdue (15-2, 4-2) hit four straight shots to take an 89-83 lead with 1:03 left in double overtime.
Andre Curbelo, who had missed 11 games after being injured, led Illinois with 20 points.