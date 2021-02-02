College Rivalry Challenge garners $14,500 additional donation to FeedMore from the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund

As a result of generous donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund in December, Paul Farrell, President and Publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch presented a $14,500 check to President and CEO of FeedMore, Doug Pick. According to Doug, that enables FeedMore to provide nearly 60,000 meals to Richmond area neighbors.

This donation was a result of the College Rivalry Challenge during December. Alums demonstrated school spirit with donations to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund, designating the school they wished to attribute for the challenge. The school with the highest dollar amount of donations had a donation made in the name of their Richmond area alumni association.

Overall Winner

$7,500 donation to FeedMore on behalf of UVaClub of Richmond

VCU vs. UR

$1,000 donation to FeedMore on behalf of University of Richmond Alumni Association

UVA vs. VT

$1,000 donation to FeedMore on behalf of UVaClub of Richmond

Army vs. Navy

$1,000 donation to FeedMore on behalf of West Point Society of Richmond