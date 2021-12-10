 Skip to main content
Even the Score 12/10/21
Rivalries run deep for college alums with a heart for their school. You can show your school spirit when you donate to the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund between Nov. 1 - Dec. 31. Specify your school when you donate. The winner in each rivalry will be recognized in January and the Richmond Christmas Mother Fund will donate to Feed More in the name of the respective school's Richmond.

VSU$100vs.VUU$0
VCU$2,753vs.U of R$1,705
R-MC$250vs.H-SC$3,828
UVA$6,525vs.VT$2,300
W&M$4,900vs.JMU$50
ARMY$0vs.NAVY$1,200
DUKE$300vs.UNC$300
