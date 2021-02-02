The Richmond Christmas Mother Fund began in 1935 with the mission to help bring Christmas to underprivileged families in the City of Richmond. More than 80 years later, the nonprofit organization, run by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, continues to distribute assistance through partnerships with The Salvation Army, The Community Foundation and FeedMore. Donations go toward winter coats, toys, meals, and the financial and emotional support that some Richmond families need to celebrate a truly special holiday season.