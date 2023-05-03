Hometown: Leyte, The Philippines

Year you moved to the Richmond: 1983

Family: Numerous family and friends nationally and internationally

Year you became an RN: 1979

Current employer: Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital

One of the most touching moments in my job as a nurse is when a patient includes me as part of the family. They sometimes introduce me to a spouse, sibling or child. “This is Agnes, and she’s taking care of me,” the patient will tell their loved ones. I feel that embrace and inclusivity. I value those encounters.

Family is very important to me. In fact, it was my mother who inspired me to be a nurse. She was a nurse in The Philippines, and I remember seeing her on the job when my father and I would pick her up from work. She was so focused and tuned in to the patients. Then, she would come home and show the same love and attention to her family – all six of us. That unconditional devotion to others has remained with me.

No less inspiring is the dedication of my colleagues. I sense that we are a large family with a mission to bring healing, and I am moved by their loyalty. I am proud to work with colleagues, providers and an interdisciplinary care team that shares the same passion for our patients. The heart of nursing is the compassionate care we provide to our patients, as well as their family members. They are an integral part of the patient's health care continuum. My heart is full of gratitude and joy.

That’s not to say that providing compassionate care is always easy. Each patient is unique. Sometimes building trust and establishing rapport takes time and effort. But having devoted colleagues alongside you makes it easier.

I frequently see the power of family bonds in the hospital, and it is enlightening. When patients come to the hospital, they are often facing difficult circumstances. But even more powerful than adversity and affliction are the love, courage and devotion that carry families through.

Nurses and other medical professionals have likewise seen their share of difficulties, especially during the pandemic. It was an unprecedented time and presented us with challenges we had never faced before. We were scared and overwhelmed. But my colleagues continued their tireless effort to render care to those who needed it. I honor their strength and dedication. I am thankful to the leadership for their support and communication during this difficult time.