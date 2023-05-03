Hometown: Chester

Family: Husband Ethan; daughter Caroline, 2

Year you became an RN: 2016

Current employer: Bon Secours Southside Medical Center

Nurses wear a lot of hats. There are the expected roles: providing treatments, administering medications, endless charting. But there are other jobs, too, including empowering hospitalized people. To be a nurse is to be an advocate.

The nurse is a patient’s voice when they’re in the hospital. Some patients can champion their own best interests, but not everyone has the knowledge or nerve to do so. Nurses fill that void.

When I was still on the floor – I’ve stepped into the roles of case management and discharge since the birth of my daughter in 2021 – we used to see a gentleman who was in and out of hospital frequently and he ended up in our unit. Frankly, he could be difficult to get along with. When I was assistant manager, I heard that he was back with us and, typically, upset about the care he was receiving. He wanted to leave.

I went in to talk with him and through thoughtful, genuine dialogue, he told me that he had a lot going on in his life outside of his medical concerns. At that time, he was trying to take care of his family and pets. This was a whole new side that we had never seen. His difficult temperament had nothing to do with the care he was receiving.

I ended up sitting there and talking to him for a while. I reminded him that in order to care for his family, he needed to be treated. I couldn’t fix what was going on at home, but I could talk him through it. That’s advocacy.

But it’s not just the patients who need someone in their corner. Medical professionals likewise need colleagues to take charge when the opportunity presents itself.

Among the areas where I developed proficiency was in peritoneal dialysis, a different form of the traditional treatment that allows patients to remain at home instead of visiting a dialysis center. Most students are not taught about this treatment in nursing school, but in the area where I work, it’s quite prevalent. As new nurses have come through, we’ve made sure they understand this option.

I also realized that everyone would benefit from learning about peritoneal dialysis – we have a number of travel and international nurses – so I went to our management and organized classes. I just wanted to reach as many people as possible so that we could make sure patients would be getting the best care possible.