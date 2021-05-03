Angele Lacks: Sometimes, giving of ourselves is literal

Nevertheless, it’s an uphill struggle. There are nearly 100,000 people waiting for kidney transplants – but only about 18,000 donors annually. The odds are not good.

That’s why I decided to donate one of my kidneys. In 2016, I decided to be an anonymous donor for a co-worker. A couple days before the transplant was to occur, however, this person got a perfect match from a deceased donor and decided to take that kidney.

Evidently, it was meant to be. The following year, at age 58, I was ready to donate to a friend I had known for years. But as it turned out, my friend got a different kidney, and I got paired with a stranger whose story on the local news generated interest from others – including from a person who was matched to a child in need. So in this chain of events, three people got kidneys. Last year, I presented the story of my donation at the International Transplant Nurses Society annual conference.

Transplant recipients and their families appreciate that donors are both living and deceased. I called someone not long ago to offer a kidney from a deceased donor, and the patient expressed sadness for the person and the loved ones. The patient realized a truth about transplants – that often they’re a mixed blessing.