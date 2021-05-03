Ann Hopper: Our job doesn’t end with the shift

ANN HOPPER
Hometown: Bay Shore, N.Y.
In Richmond region: 1989
Family: husband Cameron; children Lauren, Meredith and Cameron
Became an RN: 2012
Employer: Cedarfield
***
Two of my sisters are RNs, and when I was in high school, I worked in a retirement community as a certified nursing assistant and loved it. But I took a detour before finding my dream job.
First, I worked in mortgage lending. After I had my third child, I switched to construction lending. But it was just a job, and it didn’t feel personal.
Then in 2005, my mother was diagnosed with cancer, and I watched her rapidly transition from hospital to rehab to hospice care. In those three months, I saw many good nurses. After that, I knew that working with the elderly was my calling.
I’d always felt close to the elderly, almost as if they were my parents or grandparents. And I thought I could help them live more fully and comfortably. So after discussing it with my husband – we had three young children to consider – I went to nursing school and became an RN.
That was nine years ago. Now I’m the clinic manager at Cedarfield in western Henrico County, and my staff and I make sure our 400 residents lead healthy and safe lives in their independent-living apartments and cottages.
We do a little bit of everything. We change dressings for patients who have had procedures done and assist doctors who see residents in the clinic. We handle emergency calls and help families when our residents are in the hospital. We try to keep the residents independent as long as possible.
The pandemic made my team’s work over the past year more complicated – and pressing. Residents had to isolate in their apartments and cottages when the campus was shut down. During this time, my team provided comfort as well as information to residents, most of whom were scared of COVID-19.
But the pandemic didn’t fundamentally reshape how I see my job. In many ways, the most important part of being a nurse at Cedarfield is developing that special bond with a resident. In fact, I feel like each of our residents helps and teaches me more than I help and teach them. It’s like we need each other.
That’s why being a nurse is never just a job, and my responsibility to my residents doesn’t end when my shift ends.
I remember one Friday evening when I was talking to a resident. He was 98, and I could tell he was short of breath. He really treasured his independence, but I was worried. So I called his daughter.
When I came back to the office on Monday, I learned he’d gone to the hospital and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. After he was discharged, he became one of my buddies, and he once said, “You don’t realize the impact you have on people. This is what you were made to do.”
It always stuck with me. Every day I want to make a difference in somebody’s life.
- As told to Doug Chambers