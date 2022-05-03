Brenett Dickerson: An Expansive Sense of Community

Hometown:Miami (but moved often as an Army brat)

In Richmond region:2015

Family:husband Matthew; sons Tyler and Tanner

Became an RN:2001

Employer: Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, Virginia Department of Health

When I started high school, I was diagnosed with cancer and went to Gainesville, Florida, for treatment. I was scared, but I soon discovered how dedicated the medical staff was to serving their patients. They became like my family.

I especially remember a nursing student who came into my room and would just talk to me. She told me about her job, she said I was courageous – and she even offered to be pen pals. Those simple conversations made a difference in my recovery. The treatment I received as a youth inspired me to become a nurse.

And I’ve never been prouder to be a nurse than I am right now. As a public health nurse supervisor, my team includes eight nurses and three CHWs – that’s shorthand for community health workers. Nurses and CHWs have always been important, but the pandemic has highlighted our place as the backbone of health care.

In September 2020, funding became available for the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts to add CHWs to Henrico County, allowing us to introduce a program there we had modeled in Richmond.

The role of a CHW is to help people meet basic needs, such as getting food, paying utility bills and even finding a job. During the pandemic, CHWs also helped residents get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19, and find other health care resources.

CHWs make special connections in the community. One member of my team is from Sudan and specializes in supporting immigrant and refugee populations. Another is Latinx and helps us serve Spanish speakers. Another had lived in subsidized housing in Henrico. Through their life experiences, they build trust in skeptical or underserved communities, and they make important connections that improve lives.

The people we serve are always inspiring, too. Before I was a supervisor, I was a public health nurse here, and we sponsored a refugee clinic. I vividly remember one family from the Republic of the Congo. It was a mother and three children who spoke Swahili and French. The oldest child was able to help interpret.

When the mother shared her amazing story, it changed me. What she had been through to get to the United States made me realize that people can find more strength than we could imagine. We will do whatever it takes to care for our children and family.

These are the people we help, and they are why I am humbled to be part of my team. All of our members are leaders. All are dedicated to serving our community by improving the health of children and adults.