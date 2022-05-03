Carlise Talley: The Art of Caring – For Patients and Nurses

Hometown: born in Portsmouth; grew up in Henrico County

Family: partner Thomas Ferrell; five children in a blended family; five grandchildren

Became an RN:1995

Employer: HCA Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

Nursing goes far beyond administering treatments that help patients recover. That’s because nursing in an art – the art of caring – and it’s much more than medicine.

My introduction to nursing came from my paternal grandmother. She was an LPN at St. Philip Hospital in downtown Richmond, which served Black residents and whose nursing school trained Black nurses. When I was a girl, I would accompany her as she traveled around Church Hill, tending to the sick and homeless and teaching first-aid classes. Because of my grandmother, I earned my first-aid pin at age 14. To this day, I wear her nursing pin every year during National Nurses Week.

My parents also influenced how I practice nursing, and I’m still very close to them. My father, a military veteran, centered our home on the values of faith, family and respect. My mother provided holistic care for her mom as she aged.

I’m now director of nursing for the medical care and general surgery units at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, and my top priority is to ensure patient safety and well-being. I know from experience how meaningful this is: When I was 30, my condition became grave during a medical procedure, so I can relate to the anxiety and pain that patients and their families feel.

Sometimes care requires looking beyond the medical chart. A few years ago, a patient who had been married for 79 years entered hospice care. He wanted to take his wife to the movies one last time. Such a trip wasn’t medically possible, but my team found a way to carry out his wish.

We enlisted everyone from housekeeping to IT staff members. We set up a big-screen TV and recliners in his hospital room, and he enjoyed Humphrey Bogart films with his wife beside him – and his grandchildren in sleeping bags on the floor. I will never forget the sparkle in his eyes.

Part of this big-picture approach to nursing includes caring for the caregiver. Being at the bedside of a suffering patient is stressful, and we take on the emotions and feelings of our patients and their families. We carry our own concerns, too. When COVID-19 arrived, we certainly worried about contracting the virus and taking it home to our families.

But our job requires that we face our fears, and that’s why a nursing staff is like a family. We cry on each other’s shoulders. We raise each other’s children. We form unshakeable relationships. When we take better care of each other, we take better care of our patients.