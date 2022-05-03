Dara Woodrum: Inspiration Along Life’s New Paths

Hometown: Goochland County (now lives in Hanover County)

Family: husband Jerry; daughters Rebecca, Jean, Jule and Jenna

Became an RN:2015

Employer: Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Nursing is my second career, if you don’t count raising a family. I started working part-time at a marketing agency when I was 19, and I worked my way up to be a vice president of the company.

Being a nurse came later, after my youngest daughter started kindergarten. By then, I’d left the business world and had been a stay-at-home mom for several years. My two youngest daughters have special needs, and I needed to care for them and protect them. In fact, they’re a big part of the reason I went into nursing.

As a kid, I’d wanted to become a teacher. Later, I imagined myself designing and operating a small nursing home for senior citizens. So I’ve always been a natural nurturer. Being a nurse allowed me to advocate for my daughters.

When I was in nursing school, I thought that as I rotated through different medical departments, I’d know what I wanted to do. But I loved all of the experiences. So in 2015, I accepted a position in the cardiopulmonary unit at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, and I’ve been here ever since.

My unit is one step down from the intensive care unit. We provide care for an array of chronic and acute issues, including ones that affect the heart, airways and lungs. In the past two years, we’ve cared for a lot of COVID-19 patients.

I remember when the outbreak first started – I came to work one day, and there was a plastic barrier set up across a hallway. I was terrified. That was in the beginning, when everybody was so scared. And a lot of us struggled with the amount of death we saw. I’ll never forget those patients.

We had one woman whose organs were failing, and she opted for hospice care rather than face treatments that couldn’t promise more than uncertain outcomes. I was in her room with another nurse when the woman said goodbye on the phone to her five children. She was so strong in her faith, but the other nurse and I had to leave the room, sobbing. She died days later.

Even so, more of our patients lived than died. And among all the things I’ve done so far in my career, I’m proudest of being a COVID nurse. As hard as the pandemic has been, it has made me a better nurse, and it has deepened my faith.