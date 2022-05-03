Eddie Buhse: Understanding the Front Lines

Hometown: born in Oyster Bay, N.Y.; grew up in Atlanta

In Richmond region: 2001

Family: wife Rachel; daughter Lillian; son Eddie

Became an RN: 2012

Employer: VCU Health

Many nurses will tell you they had their eyes set on the medical field since they were kids. I didn’t realize I wanted to be a nurse until I was deployed overseas as a medic in 2005, during the Iraq War.

I’d signed up for service in the Army Reserve while I was a student at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. At the time, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do with my life. Then I spent a year on the Kuwait/Iraq border, providing ground evacuation for sick and wounded soldiers.

It was an intense and rewarding experience that helped me realize I wanted to enter the medical field full-time and serve my community. So after returning to the States, I enrolled in VCU’s nursing program.

I deployed again in 2009, this time to northern Iraq. A year later, I returned and resumed my studies. The deployment meant I took a little longer to finish the program, but it was worth it. I love helping others, whether they’re soldiers or civilians.

Since graduating, I’ve held a number of positions at VCU Health, including serving as a floor nurse for cardiology patients, and as an ICU nurse and clinical coordinator in the surgical trauma intensive care unit. Now I’m the nurse manager for the medical intermediate and intensive care unit, which is our primary COVID care unit.

Being a nurse means interacting with people during some of the roughest periods of their lives. The past couple of years have been particularly tough for medical workers, too. Though much of the world shifted to teleworking during the pandemic, we were still onsite every day. And one of the biggest emotional challenges has been supporting our COVID patients and their loved ones amid visitor restrictions.

Imagine being hospitalized without being able to see your loved ones. Imagine worrying about their well-being without being able to touch or comfort them in person. The responsibility of providing that one-on-one comfort has shifted to medical workers, which puts us further on the front line of care. As a leader, I’m often focused on doing everything I can to serve my dedicated colleagues.

Through it all, I’ve remained a medic in the Reserve – 18 years and counting. My two kids have learned to adjust to my training schedule and the possibility I might be deployed again.

The military might seem like it’s a long ways away from a civilian hospital, but the teamwork that drives nursing feels a lot like the camaraderie you experience in the military. Nursing and the military are similar in other ways, too. Neither is glamorous, but both are vital. And both allow me to serve something other than myself.