Hometown: Mechanicsville

Family: Husband, Matthew; daughters, Bailey, 12,and Daphne, 10

Became an RN: 2020

Employer: Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Every day at work, I have the opportunity to witness new life come into the world – occasions that are accompanied by boundless joy and, sometimes, profound sadness. I’m there with families as babies take their first breath. I’ve held a mother’s hand as her child goes to the neonatal intensive care unit. I never take these moments for granted.

I’m now a mother-baby nurse at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. I came to the job later than many others do. I crossed paths with nurses as a teenager when my mother got sick and later passed away. When my daughters were born, I once again felt the power of nurses. When my youngest daughter started school, I did too – nursing school.

Nursing for me is an opportunity to serve people. I always knew I wanted to make a difference. I started in pediatrics (just as the pandemic was beginning) and went to obstetrics after a year. Here, I’ve found that I can make special connections when the opportunity presents itself.

I was adopted as an infant. When I was young, that made me curious and led to lots of questions: What’s it like to be a birth mother? What drives adoptive parents? Adoption is a subject fraught with many emotions for everyone involved.

When we had an adoptive situation in our unit, I discovered that my perspective was able to help. I also realized that I still have so very much to learn about myself. We had an expectant mother who put her baby up for adoption. I shared my story with her because I wanted her to feel supported and help her through a difficult experience. It felt like it was a normal and natural thing to do.

I witnessed the love on the birth mother’s face and the agony she went through making the choice to create a better life for her baby. I watched the transition to the adoptive family and saw the unshakeable bonds they instantly made with their child. This changed my perspective on my own path. It gave me insight I hadn’t had before.