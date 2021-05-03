Jameka Williams: Listening is at the heart of a partnership

JAMEKA WILLIAMS
Hometown: Richmond
Family: husband Henry
Became an RN: 2020
Employer: Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
I knew I wanted to be a nurse at the end of my father’s life.
During his time of need, I listened to him and did what I could as his illness advanced – he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema and lung cancer.
The nurses who provided his care were great. They were there for us and for my father, and they made a painful process a little more bearable for everyone. It was touching.
Watching him go through the process of dying changed me forever. I felt like I had no choice but to offer this same level of respect and attention to others.
I realize now that an important part of being a nurse is building trust, because that opens communication. Remember, when someone is in the hospital, the people taking care of him or her are strangers. It is a very vulnerable moment. People naturally become defensive. Clear communication can help break barriers.
It’s important to let patients know that I am advocating for them and fighting for their care. I start by explaining how I feel and what I’m thinking based on the patient’s vital signs, pain assessment and lab work.
This helps accomplish two goals. First, we want to resolve the issue that has brought them to the hospital. But also, these interactions can lead to early interventions that prevent complications. We take active steps to make sure things don’t get worse, and that saves lives.
Communication is teamwork, a partnership. So while I tell patients how I’m feeling based on what I observe, I have to listen carefully to how they’re feeling. I work to make sure they agree that we are providing the best care that will benefit them.
A big part of being a successful nurse is actively listening to patients. As nurses, we are constantly on the move, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that we have to stop and listen.
Often the communication is nonverbal. For example, sometimes I go into a room and something just doesn’t look right. Even then, the patient is telling me something. I might do a whole head-to-toe assessment, call for an X-ray or get the doctor to the bedside.
Even simple, nonverbal gestures go a long way toward building trust. Holding a patient’s hand is something that is small but also rewarding. We are showing that we trust one another.