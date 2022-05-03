Kacey Engler: Early Lessons Hold Lasting Resonance

Hometown: Henrico County (now lives in Montpelier)

Family: (husband) Donald

Became an RN:2016

Employer: HCA Chippenham Hospital

In nursing, as in life, not everything goes as planned.

I studied nursing at the University of Lynchburg, and I intended to enter the profession on a labor and delivery unit or a mother/baby unit. But I soon discovered that turnover is not as fast in these units as in some other parts of health care. Also, supervisors often prefer to hire nurses with experience and time-management skills gained in other medical settings.

But the curveball life threw at me as my career began turned out to be a happy one. I’m now a nurse on the interventional cardiac unit at Chippenham Hospital, and I’ve found a specialty I love.

We take care of a lot of heart patients. Some go to the catheterization lab to get stents placed. Others need more general care in a stepdown unit, which is one step below the ICU. Being part of these patients’ treatment – and especially their recovery – is extremely rewarding.

I also continue to learn so much in my first decade as a nurse. Initially I tried to “do everything and be everything” – I put all my energy into being the best I could, and I was humbled to be honored by my employer in my rookie year. But I learned quickly that teamwork is as much a part of being a successful nurse as individual initiative.

That’s a fundamental truth about nursing: It’s a 24-hour job, and no matter how much any one nurse gives, we must rely on our colleagues. There is too much responsibility for any one person, and there is so much at stake.

Some of our patients come to our unit and stay with us for months. Recovery is a long process, and sometimes we, as a team, have to step back and regroup. It’s this collaboration – between the day and night shifts, and among different health care specialists – that truly supports patients and their families.

That’s one reason the pandemic has been such a test. Among the many difficulties we faced were staffing challenges as colleagues left to address the need for travel nurses – and that need was dire in some parts of the country. But whatever the pandemic sent our way, we adapted as a group, just as we do with our patients.

Even with the stresses of nursing, especially in the past two years, I still embrace the moments of levity that ease the tension. I’ve had a patient offer to buy me a fur coat – and another who said he’d marry me! (I politely declined.)