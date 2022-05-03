Linda Nierman: Service and Tradition Come Full Circle

Hometown:Richmond

Family:husband Heath; daughter Elizabeth; sons Ryland Nierman and Timothy Peak

Became an RN:2004

Employer:Central Virginia VA Health Care System

Military service runs deep in my family. My father served in Germany. My oldest uncle served in Korea, and my youngest served in Vietnam.

Their experiences shaped me as a child. When I was in third grade, I used to wear an olive-green dress and pretend I was a nurse with my friends Billy and Greg. I remember making a splint out of tree limbs and dragging Billy to the helicopter that Greg was flying.

But my most vivid childhood memory was accompanying my dad to what was then known as McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond. He’d been injured on the job as a pulp woodcutter, and a neighbor drove us to the hospital, with my dad lying in the back of a station wagon. I was 7, and seeing wounded Vietnam veterans being rolled on stretchers through the hallways both terrified and moved me in ways I didn’t understand until years later.

So it probably shouldn’t be too surprising that I became a nurse in the Army. I even ended up working for the same VA health system that cared for my dad decades before. You might say I’ve come full circle. It took me a while to get there, though.

I volunteered to join the Army three years out of high school, and after graduating from the Army’s practical nursing program, I served as a nurse in South Korea. Later, I was a medic on an ambulance team in Bosnia. Between my active-duty service and my time in the National Guard, I was in the military for 15 years and nine months. The only reason I retired was because I was too severely injured in Iraq to continue my service.

After recovering, I worked in a civilian hospital in Fairbanks, Alaska, while my husband finished his own military service. Then we moved back to Virginia to be closer to my parents. Eventually, after stints as an adjunct nursing instructor and a nurse in a civilian hospital’s maternity unit, I accepted a position at the Central Virginia VA Health Care System.

I’d completed the circle.

These days I develop training programs for nursing staff and focus on improving aspects of the Richmond hospital’s nursing system. I ran a COVID vaccine clinic that provided 50,000 vaccinations for veterans, staff and other patrons.

In the first portion of my career, I cared for our wounded warriors with my own hands. Now I train the hands that care for them, and I strive to ensure we have enough of those hands to meet demand.