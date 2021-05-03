Mindy Reynolds: The toll can be heavy, but it’s worth it

For four months, I worked as a travel nurse at a hospital in Maryland. Travel nurses work for hospitals and medical offices on a temporary basis, often to fill in for understaffed facilities. Given how badly the pandemic impacted the medical profession, it’s not surprising that there’s a great demand for them.

I enjoyed the work, but I really needed to spend more time with my family. So I’m starting a new job with a local home health care company. I’ll be checking in on patients who have returned home after medical procedures and making sure they’re well and can heal at home.

No matter where I’m working, I enjoy the connections I make with my patients. I love hearing their stories and interacting with them. Often, the experiences are tremendously moving.

I recently took care of a 65-year-old grandfather with leukemia. He was in the ER, and his wife was waiting in the car because the hospital had to limit visitors during the pandemic. He was worried about her, so I called her cellphone and let them talk. They were so concerned for each other, and I could feel the love between them.