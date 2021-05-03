Rachel Grace Reisinger: Reaffirming our commitment to others

The procedures take 30 minutes to three hours, and I stay with patients the whole time. After the patient leaves, there’s a strict procedure for taking off all the protective equipment. I have to roll up my gown a certain way, and someone monitors me to make sure I’m not contaminating myself.

Before the pandemic, I never worried about my job affecting my health or my husband’s health. But early on in the outbreak, when we were running out of supplies and didn’t know exactly what the disease was, it was scary.

Once vaccinations became available, I began volunteering to give shots on my days off. In one day, we vaccinated 2,000 people. I’ve volunteered 50 hours since January, and it has elicited so much joy in me. I’m seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. My most profound moment came when I vaccinated my husband. I literally had tears in my eyes.

Nursing offers many moments that reaffirm my commitment to others. I remember working in VCU’s intensive care unit, and one of my patients had been in a hospital room for a year. He was chronically ill, and I could see he was getting very depressed.