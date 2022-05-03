Stacy Ingram-Hanson: A Sense of Family and Community

Hometown: Hopewell (now lives in Colonial Heights)

Family: husband Steven Hanson; daughter Taylor McCoy; son Parker Hanson; granddaughter Moxi McCoy

Became an RN: 1993

Employer: Appomattox River Medical

As a kid, I planned on becoming a lawyer because I like to talk – and I like to argue! But one day in high school, my grandmother called and said my grandfather had collapsed.

I got to their house before the ambulance, and I found my grandfather lying on the floor. He’d had a stroke, and I didn’t know what to do to help him. I felt so helpless. That’s when I decided to become a nurse.

My grandfather recovered and lived a long life. I was even fortunate, many years later, to be his nurse in the hospital. I worked in several hospital departments over the years because I wanted to learn everything I could about different nursing positions. My primary unit was the ICU.

But while working in a hospital setting was valuable for advancing my nursing education and skills, I decided to join a family medical practice after completing the nurse practitioner program at Virginia Commonwealth University. I wanted to give back to my community and take care of the people I know.

Working in a family practice allows me to spend every day with a variety of patients in my community, from newborns to the elderly. Plus, it allows me to focus on health promotion and prevention. In a hospital, your patients usually are acutely sick. But in family medicine, you can head off long-term problems and ideally keep your patients out of the hospital.

Nurse practitioners play a valuable role in family practices because we can treat many patients’ needs if their primary doctor isn’t available. I might see between two dozen and three dozen patients daily, and for most of them, I’m their primary care provider. Some have even called me “Doc Stacy,” and when I remind them I’m not a doctor, their response is usually, “Well, you’re my doctor!”

I’ve been a nurse for 29 years now, and it’s humbling to be introduced as someone who helped that person’s family member or friend. My community trusts me, and that’s a great feeling. I don’t take this trust lightly. Every day when I wake up, I first thank God for allowing me to have the day. And then I ask for the knowledge and strength to help people – and to do so with a calm, caring attitude.

I’m a full partner in my practice, which is rare for a nurse. I’m proud of that. And I’m proud that my children have followed me into the profession. My daughter is a medical assistant, and my son is in the nursing track at Radford University. We need more nurses. We need help. Amid the pandemic, we’re busier than ever.