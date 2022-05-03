Stacy Ingram-Hanson: A Sense of Family and Community

Hometown: Hopewell (now lives in Colonial Heights)
Family: husband Steven Hanson; daughter Taylor McCoy; son Parker Hanson; granddaughter Moxi McCoy
Became an RN: 1993
Employer: Appomattox River Medical
As a kid, I planned on becoming a lawyer because I like to talk – and I like to argue! But one day in high school, my grandmother called and said my grandfather had collapsed.
I got to their house before the ambulance, and I found my grandfather lying on the floor. He’d had a stroke, and I didn’t know what to do to help him. I felt so helpless. That’s when I decided to become a nurse.
My grandfather recovered and lived a long life. I was even fortunate, many years later, to be his nurse in the hospital. I worked in several hospital departments over the years because I wanted to learn everything I could about different nursing positions. My primary unit was the ICU.
But while working in a hospital setting was valuable for advancing my nursing education and skills, I decided to join a family medical practice after completing the nurse practitioner program at Virginia Commonwealth University. I wanted to give back to my community and take care of the people I know.
Working in a family practice allows me to spend every day with a variety of patients in my community, from newborns to the elderly. Plus, it allows me to focus on health promotion and prevention. In a hospital, your patients usually are acutely sick. But in family medicine, you can head off long-term problems and ideally keep your patients out of the hospital.
Nurse practitioners play a valuable role in family practices because we can treat many patients’ needs if their primary doctor isn’t available. I might see between two dozen and three dozen patients daily, and for most of them, I’m their primary care provider. Some have even called me “Doc Stacy,” and when I remind them I’m not a doctor, their response is usually, “Well, you’re my doctor!”
I’ve been a nurse for 29 years now, and it’s humbling to be introduced as someone who helped that person’s family member or friend. My community trusts me, and that’s a great feeling. I don’t take this trust lightly. Every day when I wake up, I first thank God for allowing me to have the day. And then I ask for the knowledge and strength to help people – and to do so with a calm, caring attitude.
I’m a full partner in my practice, which is rare for a nurse. I’m proud of that. And I’m proud that my children have followed me into the profession. My daughter is a medical assistant, and my son is in the nursing track at Radford University. We need more nurses. We need help. Amid the pandemic, we’re busier than ever.
As challenging as the past couple years have been, I love being a nurse. So many patients have touched me. And I keep a piece of every one of them with me.