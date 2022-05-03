Stephanie Bennett: Embracing Service –and the Unexpected

Hometown:St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

In Richmond region:2000

Family:sons Deonte, Jayden, Christian and Ashton; daughter Alana

Became an RN:1998

Employer: Patient First (Midlothian)

My family is from St. Croix, which is a small island and home to about 40,000 people. My mother and grandmother were two very strong women who were my role models – they were simply kind and generous.

It was somewhat of a culture shock when I came to the mainland, in Florida, for college. In some ways, people in need could be overlooked in a crowd. But St. Croix is such a small community that helping others is a way of life there. That same spirit is why I became a nurse.

I started my career in a more conventional hospital setting and worked with women’s health. But I felt called to urgent care. I like change and the unexpected. I’ve been with Patient First for more than 20 years, and I’m now director of medical support at our Midlothian primary and urgent care center.

Most patients have little idea how much goes on under our roof – and they are often surprised to find how comprehensive our clinics are. Yes, we treat unexpected illnesses and injuries – the situations that help save patients the time and expense of a hospital emergency room visit. But many of our practitioners are primary care providers. We have patients who visit us for that ongoing care, and some even come from out of town to maintain those relationships with our doctors and nurses.

That sense of connection is important in practicing health care, especially amid the pandemic. And my proudest accomplishment is being part of this team over the past two years.

I was among the many staff members who were exposed to COVID-19, and I got sick. But when I was down for 14 days, my colleagues had me covered – I didn’t even have to ask. During the busiest, most hectic times, they would recognize that someone needed a break and come in early or stay late.

It is selfless acts like these that I will always remember and that define who we are. We were taking care of one another as well as our patients.

I’ll also always remember the gratitude of patients, even those who waited hours to be treated – that’s how busy we were. To have those patients go out of their way to offer a “thank you” as they were leaving was a touching and memorable experience.

There is no doubt the pandemic has been exhausting for everyone, especially in health care. More than ever, I see the positive impact that we nurses have on people’s lives every day.