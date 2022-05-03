Tomeka Scott: Respecting Every Stage of Life

Hometown:Blackstone

In Richmond region:2005

Family:husband Travis; sons Travis Jr., Phillip and Jordan; daughter Kaneshia

Became an RN:2006

Employer:Brandermill Woods

From the beginning of my career, geriatrics has been my passion. Seniors have so much wisdom to share. They have inspired me for nearly 30 years at Brandermill Woods.

I’ve always enjoyed taking care of people, and my aunt, who was a nurse, was a big influence on me as a child. But it was personal experiences as an adult that shaped my approach to nursing.

The first happened when I was in nursing school, studying to be an LPN. I was already overtaxed, juggling school and work, when I learned I had stage 4 colon cancer. It was tough keeping up with daily responsibilities while enduring chemotherapy. But one of my residents in the senior living community told me: “Keep going. Don’t give up. You’re made for this.” I say the same thing to my residents now.

I was so proud to finish nursing school. Though my father passed away before I graduated, just knowing how much pride he had in me made the accomplishment extra special.

I’ve been cancer-free for 22 years, but my health journey during school helped me grow as a nurse. Receiving care as a cancer patient gave me a different perspective as a professional caregiver. I’ve been on both sides of the process, and I know what each feels like.

I experienced something similar after my son Phillip was born with severe autism 27 years ago. I knew then, as I do now, that others will have to take care of him when I can’t. I’ve always believed in treating others as you want to be treated, and I think of that when I’m caring for others. At every turn, I want to do the right thing for them and their families, just as I hope others will for Phillip.

That principle drives my work as a health care administrator. I manage more than 80 staff members who provide rehabilitative services for seniors and significant care for residents with dementia. We maintain their quality of life with dignity and respect. But we don’t, and can’t, work alone.

Our residents’ families play such a vital role, because seniors with dementia need loved ones in their life – people who are familiar with them and to them. Family members help us, as caregivers, to communicate and build trust with residents who are facing frightening changes in their lives.

That’s part of why geriatrics can be tough. But it’s personal, too. My residents become like family to me, and it’s difficult to watch them pass away. Each time, that’s a part of me that’s gone.