Tracey Mallory: Even small gestures leave lasting marks

TRACEY MALLORY
Hometown: Bowling Green
Family: husband Ashley; children Nolan and Emerson
Became an RN: 2006
Employer: Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
I’ve always been a nurturer. As a kid, I graduated from bottle-feeding baby squirrels that had fallen out of their nests to giving my grandfather insulin shots.
When I was in middle school, my best friend and I would ride our bikes to the nearby nursing home, where we befriended two residents. And after my uncle was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and became bedridden, I helped with his care.
Even after I earned a business degree, I found myself drawn to nursing. So I changed my career plans, became an RN and spent almost 11 years as a nurse in general surgery before moving to pre-op.
It became my passion because I get to meet my patients before surgery, and I often see them as they’re discharged. Facing surgery can be frightening, and I always make a special effort to comfort anxious patients. My co-workers say I have a calming way with words.
Understanding and sympathizing with my patients has been my top priority as a nurse. I wear my heart on my sleeve, and that can be a drawback sometimes. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve come home and cried about a patient.
In nursing, I’ve learned that not all things can be fixed. But no matter what, we can show empathy and compassion to others in their most vulnerable moments.
Even in the worst cases, small gestures can help.
I remember one case in particular. I was working with a patient who had been newly diagnosed with cancer, and her husband and her daughter were in the hospital room with her. As I spoke with them, the daughter mentioned that it was her parents’ 53rd wedding anniversary.
I peeked in on them throughout the morning, and every time, my patient’s husband was sitting next to her, holding her hand and comforting her. On my lunch break, I got balloons and sparkling cider, and I asked the cafeteria if they had any cake.
When it was time for dinner, I spread a flat bed sheet over the bedside table and set the balloons and sparkling cider on it. And the cafeteria brought up slices of cake for the family. It made a bad time a little easier to bear.
Two days later, my patient’s husband was killed in a car accident. Shortly afterward, my patient passed away. I went to the viewing, and the couple’s caskets were side by side.
Even in that overwhelmingly sad occasion, the couple’s daughter made a point of telling me how much she appreciated our efforts to recognize her parents’ devotion to each other. And I was so glad I’d been able to do that for them. I still have the card their daughter sent.