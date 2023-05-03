Hometown: Emporia

Family: Wife Katie; two sons, Hudson and Barrett

Year you became an RN: 2010

Current employer: Bon Secours Southside Medical Center

--

The health care system for many is intimidating. That’s important for medical professionals to understand.

I’ve been around emergency services and health care for many years. As a child, I watched my dad work in materials management at Greensville Memorial Hospital. Our family also had a furniture store, and I could see the comings and goings of the hospital and hear radio traffic on a scanner.

At James Madison University, I got involved with the local fire and rescue, and earned certification in fire and as an emergency medical technician. I later went to nursing school, and then paramedic school, which is how I ended up as both a registered nurse and a volunteer paramedic.

And, as if I didn’t already have enough irons in the fire, my family owns Allen’s Pumpkin Farm in Emporia.

Stretched thin as I am, I’ve come to discover that all these different life experiences and responsibilities have done two things: They’ve provided a glimpse of how different groups of people intersect with medical care, and they’ve allowed me to make connections with people from all walks of life.

Many people use the emergency room for conditions that should be handled by a primary care physician. It’s a source of frustration for hospital personnel, but the fact is many people from marginal communities don’t have health insurance, and they’re not going to see a family doctor no matter how many times they’re told to.

If a patient comes to the ER and a physician requests a specific test, it’s better to do it right then and there. Send them home and the required test will never get done.

Effective communication is vital if we want many of our neighbors to take advantage of proper medical care. It’s our job to break down what is sometimes complex information into terms that patients can understand.

I make a conscious effort not to talk over people’s heads. One way is to relate illnesses to something they know. If I’m talking to a mechanic who happens to have coronary artery disease, I might compare it to a clogged fuel line.

We have to remember that as much as we wish our patients had all the tools they need to maintain their health, we have to meet them where they are. For many people in the community where I live, they’re going back home after a hospital visit to a place where it takes the rescue squad an hour to get to them, not fully understanding what they’ve been told.