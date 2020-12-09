What Richmond Small Businesses Mean to the Community

Small Businesses are near and dear to my heart in part because of my favorite small business: The Soccer Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

When I was young my parents were trying to figure out how to pay for after school care when my dad decided to pursue a job where he could pick me up after school. He found a job as the manager of a local soccer store where he could close up for 20 minutes, come pick me up, and have me hang out in the store for a few hours until close.

I spent many hours in that store. I learned how to work with vendors, manage inventory, set prices and treat customers with respect. I also learned that a small business can give a community a sense of home - as that store was a congregating spot for many in the Lexington soccer community. But, more than anything I learned that a small business can give a dad and a son a few more hours a day together, and that meant the world to me!

Local businesses unite our community.

It’s been a challenging year for all of us. We’ve had to adapt our everyday routines and habits - and for many of us, our holiday celebrations. Similarly, many of our favorite businesses have had to rethink “business as usual.”