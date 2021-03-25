Why Now is the Time to Champion Small Businesses

Adapting for long-and short-term challenges and opportunities

As they continue to navigate the current landscape and plan ahead, it’s been critical for business owners to find ways to balance the service that consumers know and love with the ability to keep employees and customers safe.

For the past few months, I’ve made a weekly visit to Nate’s Bagels in the Fan District. Not only are the bagels delicious, but they’ve also taken measures to improve customer safety and adhere to social distancing protocols. Like many businesses in the restaurant and retail industries, they’ve achieved this by setting up a new online ordering and curbside pickup system that limits contact.

Beyond changes to their goods and services, the small business community in Richmond has stepped up to the challenges of the past year by supporting one another.

Business owners, local organizations and business associations have established and grown their networks and ties to the community. Through partnerships, they’re providing unique services and experiences for customers. For example, we’ve seen retailers partnering with restaurants, and technology companies partnering with local schools and educational organizations.