11306 Longtown Drive

From the Chesterfield series
11306 Longtown Dr.

11306 Longtown Dr.

 Courtesy of the homeowner

Enjoy over 45,000 lights with a gingerbread house, lots of twinkling lights, blow-ups, and much more.

Richmond Times-Dispatch's Tacky Christmas Lights

Your guide to the best tacky lights in the Richmond area.

We're getting ready for the tacky light season where local houses dress up for the holidays with over-the-top displays.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch has been compiling the definitive Tacky Lights tour list for over 30 years.

