5 must-see tacky light houses in Richmond

Looking to see tacky lights in the city? We’ve got you covered. The Richmond Times-Dispatch puts together the Tacky Christmas Lights every year. But with over 70 houses on the list, it can feel pretty daunting. We're going to break it down for you with five great tacky light houses in select neighborhoods and counties around town.

First up, check out these spectacular lights in Richmond, most of which can be found in the Museum District.

You can't miss the giant "RVA" sign in bright letters on the roof or all the inflatables on the porch roof. They have Darth Vader, a Yeti, a reindeer, a snowman, Will Ferrell's Elf character and lots more. Plus the string lights across the sidewalk make it feel like snow.

Museum District home covered in LED lights synced to holiday music. Using computer graphics tools and 5000 LEDs, the light show covers the front of the row-home and sidewalk tree. The display changes colors and patterns based on holiday music. If you don’t hear the music, a song or clap of the hands will activate the lights.

Trippin’ Breakers, the Caramucci’s house, has got it all with inflatables on the roof, Hello Kitty, string lights, snow balls, candy canes and lots more.

Skele, the giant 12-foot-tall skeleton that’s welded to the house at 3339 Kensington Ave. and stays up year-round, is decked out for the holidays. Stop by to see Skele in a giant Santa hat and the house outlined with candy canes and draped with lights.

The owners of the Oregon Hill Christmas House asked us very nicely not to be on the official RTD Tacky Lights List because they don’t want the limos and traffic down their narrow Oregon Hill street to disturb the neighbors. But this house is a true beauty to behold and must be seen once a year. Kids can also leave a letter for Santa.

When you’re done, be sure to swing by the “classy” lights on Monument Avenue. We recommend viewing the houses between Robinson and Meadow.

For more tacky light houses in Richmond, click the Richmond link in our Tacky Lights Guide.

PHOTOS: Homes on the 2022 Tacky Lights Tour 3209 Hanover Ave. 3209 Hanover Ave. 9604 Asbury Court 9604 Asbury Court 2300 Wistar Court Mr. Christmas at 2300 Wistar Court Mr. Christmas at 2300 Wistar Court 9625 Peppertree Drive 9625 Peppertree Drive 8720 River Road 8720 River Road 2334 Thousand Oaks Drive 2334 Thousand Oaks Drive 2300 Wistar Court house 2302 Wistar Court 4710 Croft Circle 1411 Pennsylvania Ave. 9716 Wendhurst 9716 Wendhurst Drive 4424 Belmar Drive 4361 Collingswood Drive 600 Coralview Terrace 600 Coralview Terrace 12618 Dawnridge Court aka 'Christmas Court' 2308 Krossridge Court 2216 Millcrest Terrace 2216 Millcrest Terrace 12612 Queensgate Road 12612 Queensgate Road 10212 Ridgerun Road 3307 Kensington Ave. 3307 Kensington Ave. 7396 Kelshire Trace 7396 Kelshire Trace 7267 Marimel Lane 10271 Matthews Grove Lane 10271 Matthews Grove Lane 236 N. New Ave. 8265 Softwind Court 4233 Spring Run Road 7703 Strath Road 7703 Strath Road 10288 Wanchese Way 9600 Dove Hollow Lane 11709 Aprilbud Dr. 7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace 1909 Cornell Ave. 7610 Sweetbriar Road 3330 Hanover Ave. 2200 Park Ave. 8304 St Charles Road RVA Christmas Pig House 7024 Hanna Drive 9514 Lyndon Circle 3393 Lake Pines Place 12509 Lewis Road 13404 Dyson Trail Circle 5037 King Cotton Lane 9013 Runyon Drive 15001 Avening Place 15001 Avening Place 14106 Shallowford Landing Court 14106 Shallowford Landing Court 5613 Charter Oak Drive.jpg 10154 Carol Anne Road 7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace 12629 and 12637 Verdon Road 12618 Dawnbridge 8720 River Road