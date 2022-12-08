 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tacky Lights List

Go big or go home: How to decorate your home like a Richmond Tacky Lights home

2022 Tacky Lights highlight houses

Picture this: you’re watching “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” while tipping back your second generous pour of eggnog.

At the big moment when Clark Griswold is finally powering up 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights stapled to the roof of his suburban Chicago home, you have an epiphany: You’re going to DIY your own massive tacky lights display.

Now what?

Al Thompson's house at 9716 Wendhurst Ave.

If you’re Al Thompson, it’s obvious. You drive around town, stopping and talking to anyone with an extravagant display. Because that’s exactly what he did decades ago when the metaphorical lightbulb flipped on over his head.

Now Al and Esther Thompson’s radiant Henrico County home is a destination for wannabe tacky lights artists. Not only did their Glen Allen display win ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” but their handiwork has also been featured on the “NBC Nightly News” and “CBS This Morning.”

“I’m pretty outgoing,” said Thompson, 76. “I’m out there every night and I’m talking to all kinds of people.”

According to his meticulously maintained guestbook, revelers from all 50 states and 135 countries have visited “Christmas on Wendhurst.”

One of the most popular topics for aspiring tacky lights artists? Power. And that’s for good reason.

DIY’ing tacky lights displays can be more “Home Alone” than “Christmas Vacation” — falling off ladders, absorbing blunt force — and yes, getting electrocuted.

People visit the Phifer residence in western Henrico County to see the Christmas decorations. “I give advice out all year,” said Bobby Phifer, who downsized from two displays to one this year. “And I learn a lot of things from others, too.”

“I’ve been shocked quite a few times,” said Bobby Phifer, whose Asbury Court home sits beside the home he grew up in. That’s where Phifer, another winner of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” found his spark five decades ago as an 11-year-old who stumbled upon a strand of lights in the backyard shed.

The rest is history. For the past 48 years, Phifer and family have been lighting up their Tuckahoe neighborhood in Henrico.

“I give advice out all year,” said Phifer, who downsized from two displays to one when he sold the home of his late mother this year. “And I learn a lot of things from others, too.”

He added: “People can say ‘I’m a master electrician’ or ‘I’m a master plumber.’ There’s no master Christmas lights guy.”

Phifer and Thompson are about the closest it gets in the Richmond area, given the moniker of “The Tacky Lights Capital of the World” by the city’s former Mayor Dwight Jones. Watch the parade of limos and buses lining the streets where the Phifers and Thompsons live, and it’s a name and reputation that’s clearly stuck like a tongue on a flagpole after a double-dog dare. And in a day when homeowners who have the bright idea to super-size their holiday can simply call on YouTube to light the way, Phifer and Thompson keep it old school.

“I do zero social media,” Phifer said. In fact, he said he sees a lot of bad information on social platforms, where newbies have questioned methods he’s been successfully using for decades.

Thompson goes as far as to make his own wooden decorations, which now total more than 2,300. Many of the pieces are interactive, even asking onlookers to do a little math (e.g., How many actual gifts are given in “The 12 Days of Christmas?”)

Nineteen-month-old Serenity Jones visits the lights display at the Henrico County home of Bobby Phifer, who has decorated for 48 years.

The Phifer’s trademark is a couple of 80-foot trees lit all the way up.

Of course, it takes time to get there — not just the decades of trial and error, but the annual setup.

“You need a lot of motivation,” said Thompson, who estimates that it takes him 640 hours over 2½ months.

Sometimes, you just need to get lucky, too.

That’s exactly what happened to Phifer when he fell into a bin of brand-new, commercial grade LED lights scrapped by Kings Dominion and sent to a recycling center. A worker there was a regular visitor to the “A Phifer Christmas” display — and hooked him up.

Finally, don’t forget about the sacrifice.

“At night we don’t use the stove, washer or dryer,” said Phifer, who upgraded his home’s electrical system to 400 amps to power his display.

“You don’t just think, ‘I need to save electricity,” he said. “You think, ‘I need to save electricity so I can do more.’”

As for the cost of decorating your home with a mega-wattage display, Howell “Craig” Harper, a spokesperson for Dominion Virginia, said, “I can tell you for the vast majority of customers, their heating cost will drastically outpace what they spend on lights. The impact on their bill would depend on the lights they chose — our Virginia residential rates are typically around 11.66 cents per kilowatt-hour.”

3209 Hanover Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

According to Christmas Light Source, an electricity cost calculator, 50,000 C7 lights would cost about $29.15 per hour to run, while the same number of LED lights would only cost $3.79 per hour.

Of course, there is an easier way to deck out your house for the holidays — a way that’s the polar opposite of the painstaking DIY approach.

You can all in the professionals.

“We try to make our service as all-inclusive as possible so the customer gets the most out of it,” said James Zogran, head of operations for Dominion Lightworks, a Manakin Sabot-based outfit that handles both commercial and residential holiday lighting, including several homes on Monument Avenue.

“We’ll help come up with a design, complete the install… and be in and out in a matter of hours, setting everything up on timers.”

And they’ll pack it all up and repeat, all while you can kick back by the fire with a warm cup of cocoa.

Phifer

But not everything comes included with professional setup — the conversations, the laughs, and the imparting of advice to visitors.

“This is our life from Nov. 28 through Christmas,” said Phifer, who celebrated his anniversary with his wife, Bobbi, on that same day.

They sat outside, sipped on hot chocolate, and enjoyed some chili cheese dogs.

“When things slow down a little bit, you can actually sit down and talk to people.”

Tips on saving energy while decorating for the holidays

1. Use LED lights. Energy Star-certified LED string lights use about 75% less energy than traditional bulbs and last about 10 times longer. Look for rebates and seasonal coupons on energy-efficient lights at your local hardware and department stores.

2. Reduce usage. Set timers for lights to turn on and off automatically. Leaving holiday lights on during broad daylight increases your energy usage and reduces the life of the light bulbs in your decorations. Only turn on displays when it is dark or when passersby will most appreciate them.

3. Plan your layout. Arrange your decorations so that no outlet is overloaded, and no cords will be pinched by furniture or positioned under rugs. When appropriate, use advanced power strips (APS), which include built-in features that significantly reduce the amount of energy used when not in use.

4. Read labels. Check each product label or packaging to see whether the lights are intended for indoor or outdoor use. Ensure lights have a tag indicating a recognized testing laboratory has evaluated them.

5. Get reflective. Shiny ornaments, tinsel and mirrors can multiply the lighting effects without using more energy.

Here are the homes on this year's Richmond Times-Dispatch Tacky Lights List 2022.

Glen Allen

4710 Croft Circle

9600 Dove Hollow Lane

1411 Pennsylvania Ave.

9013 Runyon Drive

9716 Wendhurst Drive

Henrico

11709 Aprilbud Drive

9604 Asbury Court

1909 Cornell Ave.

6812 Locust St.

9625 Peppertree Drive

8720 River Road

7610 Sweetbriar Road

2334 Thousand Oaks Drive

2300 Wistar Court

2302 Wistar Court

Richmond

1510 Grove Ave.

3209 Hanover Ave.

3330 Hanover Ave.

3307 Kensington Ave.

2200 Park Ave.

8304 St. Charles Road

Chesterfield

15001 Avening Place

4424 and 4432 Belmar Drive

7302 Buck Rub Lane

10154 Carol Anne Road

5615 Centralia Road

5613 Charter Oak Drive

600 Coralview Terrace

7025 Crape Myrtle Terrace

12618 Dawnridge Court

809 Executive Drive (Chester)

13807 Gallant Fox Drive

15007 Hazelbury Circle

3650 Hemlock Road (Chester)

5037 King Cotton Lane

2308 Krossridge Court

3393 Lake Pines Place (Powhatan)

4616 Laurel Spring Court (Chester)

12509 Lewis Road (Chester)

11001 Long Branch Drive

11306 Longtown Drive

2216 Millcrest Terrace

7519 Nicklaus Circle (Moseley)

11731 Parrish Creek Lane

12612 Queensgate Road

10212 Ridgerun Road

307 Rossmere Drive

14106 Shallowford Landing Court

17201 Silver Maple Terrace (Moseley)

11919 Swift Crossing Drive

8512 Tallion Way

2330 Wadebridge Road

5912 Walking Path Lane

Mechanicsville/Highland Springs

8602 Anderson Court

9410 Apple Blossom Drive

7024 Hanna Drive

7396 Kelshire Trace

9514 Lyndon Circle

7267 Marimel Lane

10271 Matthews Grove Lane

236 N. New Ave.

10256 Radford Mill Terrace

7352 Roosevelt Ave.

8265 Soft Wind Court

4371 Spring Run Road

4233 Spring Run Road

7703 Strath Road

10288 Wanchese Way

Ashland

9241 Chotank Trail

13404 Dyson Trail Circle

13389 Slayden Circle

Caroline/Doswell

12629 and 12637 Verdon Road

5002 Pine Tree Drive

For more photos, maps, video and more, go to:

https://richmond.com/exclusive/tacky-lights.

