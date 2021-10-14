My Best … Art Inspiration

Years later, in the congressman’s home state, I almost literally ran into Lewis as I rushed to catch a flight in the Atlanta airport. Panting heavily and with a deep apology clumsily falling from my mouth, I shared with him that we had met earlier – and that “Impeach,” the sound installation we spoke of then, was now in the collection of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond, which I had joined in 2017.

As it happens, Lewis was slated to travel to Richmond in June 2019, where he would speak at the naming of Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Though the museum staff had attempted several times to formally invite Lewis to experience “Impeach,” a colleague of mine was able to connect with him as he took lunch and arranged for an impromptu visit.

On the museum grounds, I reached the Confederate Memorial Chapel just as Lewis was arriving, and we walked into the chapel together to encounter the work. I sat next to him as he closed his eyes, taking in the sound swirling around him as it vibrated the pews. His eyes filled with tears.

Little did I know that in a year’s time, Lewis would transition after a battle with cancer. But I knew then – and now more than ever – that the work of artists helps us understand our contemporary selves. It enlarges our perspectives and strips away the extraneous.