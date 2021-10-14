My Best … Car Ride

It was a cold December morning when I brought home my first car. It was missing a few pieces of sheet metal, the seats and an engine. It rolled into the driveway on the back of a wrecker.

But as a 17-year-old, this rusted husk represented a dream come true – I now owned the bones of a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS 396 in Hugger Orange, one of the most legendary muscle cars to ever roll out of Detroit.

I paid about $1,500 for it, and I’d spend the next few years wrenching and repairing. But mostly, I dreamed of what the car could be, if only I had the means and skills to bring it back to life. I came to realize over time that I would probably never be able to see it through, and I think my dad always knew the same. But he lived the dream right beside me, fanning the flames of a budding gearhead’s enthusiasm.

I sold the Camaro a few years later to help fund an engagement ring, but I never lost the car bug. In fact, I’ve had one non-functioning car or another in my garage for my entire adult life.

Last year amid the pandemic, two decades removed from my time with the Camaro, my dad stood in my living room on an early spring afternoon. “You have to come to Nashville with me,” he said.