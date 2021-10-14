My Best … Food Memories

Popo would harvest and forage for her own ingredients, long before anyone ever used the phrase “farm-to-table.” She’d show me how to pick the juiciest papayas at the farmers market and how to pluck ripened mangoes from the tree in her friend’s yard. She’d procure the freshest barracudas and other reef dwellers caught that very morning by a spearfishing relative of hers.

When it came to dining, Popo was adventurous. She used to take me on long bus rides halfway around the island to an old-timey shrimp shack called Ahi’s. For my birthday, we’d get dolled up to dine at a fancy restaurant and order something totally new – our first dimpled platter of escargot, our first boozy flambé of cherries jubilee. As an immigrant from Guangzhou province, she was as excited as I was to try them.

The irony is: Now 92 years old, Popo is at the age where she no longer remembers much of anything herself. Sometimes, it slips her mind to go downstairs for dinner with the other residents at her assisted living facility. She sticks potpies in the microwave, forgets about them and nearly sets her studio ablaze.