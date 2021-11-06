My Best … Funeral Insight

Like with clergy, we come to funeral directors at what may be the most horrible times in our lives. And we gain lessons from the profession. Being available when friends need us. Being there to listen – often when others won’t. I remember a grieving daughter telling me about her sister and then saying, “You know there’s one in every family.” When I later met the sister, I knew more about her than she could imagine.

While many of us love tradition, funerals have evolved since my youth and my time in the industry. Back then, folks never laughed during a service; it would have been considered disrespectful. And sometimes, only clergy would speak. Now, thankfully, loved ones will often share stories about the deceased, and humorous moments are not unusual.

I attended a service where grandchildren scattered cremated remains in the peanut field their grandfather had plowed for years on the family farm. They said Grandpa told them just not to scatter him in red clay, which he had dug in all his life! We laughed.

Funerals are for the living. They allow us to gather and grieve. They celebrate love, just as that elderly couple had for Chiggers.