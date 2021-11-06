My Best … Funeral Insight

The funeral profession is actually what brought me to Richmond. Growing up in Emporia, I had worked at a rural funeral home. I was excited when a Richmond company hired me to serve my apprenticeship as I began my career.
Imagine my surprise when my boss gave me my initial assignment: a cat.
Chiggers, the beloved pet of an older couple, was the first body I embalmed. While I grew up loving animals, embalming one was unheard of, at least for me. I knew to always honor a family’s wishes with respect, so I did my best. But as I worked with Chiggers – what was I supposed to do with the mouth? – I still wondered what I had gotten myself into at this big-city funeral home.
Later, the couple came to retrieve Chiggers. They were devastated. And they embraced me for taking such good care of their loved one. My initial feelings of ridicule became ones of humbleness, that I had played a part in helping ease the pain of loss. I felt somewhat ashamed and have never forgotten that day. A life lesson learned.
Some funeral directors enter the field because their families are in the business. Others feel a calling, just as people do when they enter the ministry. I was among them. And while I didn’t pursue a long career in the funeral industry, the motives that led me to my first vocation have guided me throughout my work in the nonprofit community with the Fan Free Clinic, the American Red Cross and Diversity Richmond.
Like with clergy, we come to funeral directors at what may be the most horrible times in our lives. And we gain lessons from the profession. Being available when friends need us. Being there to listen – often when others won’t. I remember a grieving daughter telling me about her sister and then saying, “You know there’s one in every family.” When I later met the sister, I knew more about her than she could imagine.
While many of us love tradition, funerals have evolved since my youth and my time in the industry. Back then, folks never laughed during a service; it would have been considered disrespectful. And sometimes, only clergy would speak. Now, thankfully, loved ones will often share stories about the deceased, and humorous moments are not unusual.
I attended a service where grandchildren scattered cremated remains in the peanut field their grandfather had plowed for years on the family farm. They said Grandpa told them just not to scatter him in red clay, which he had dug in all his life! We laughed.
Funerals are for the living. They allow us to gather and grieve. They celebrate love, just as that elderly couple had for Chiggers.
I encourage everyone to make their prearrangements while healthy, and I’m working on that now. I hope the Byrd Theatre will accept me. I wish I could be there when the Mighty Wurlitzer organ rises to the stage playing “Cabaret”: Life is a cabaret, old chum. Come to the cabaret. And my friends better laugh.