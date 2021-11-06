My Best … Gift Story

A highlight of my writing life was receiving the John Newbery Medal for children’s literature in 2019 for my novel “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.” In keeping with tradition, I was asked to deliver an acceptance speech at the annual American Library Association conference.
In doing so, I had a chance to consider the truly important things that have shaped me as a person and as a writer. And I shared this story from my youth.
I remember my three-speed bike, with a banana seat and high ape-hanger handlebars. It had a plastic basket with daisies on the front and blue-and-white streamers dangling from the grips. I was something of a legend on my block thanks to that bike, having mastered how to pop a wheelie.
I got that bike for Christmas, maybe the year I was 10. What’s remarkable is that my mother gave me that gift. I say that it’s remarkable because Ma wasn’t really the cycling type. In fact, my mother didn’t know how to ride a bike herself, or how to swim or drive a car – all things I would eventually learn to do. Those activities were not things her parents thought girls should engage in, due to complicated and distorted interpretations of femininity.
Anyway, my mother was generally a fretful person, too. She saw danger at every turn. If talking with my mouth “full” of a single black bean could kill me, imagine what a bike could do! And so, the thought that she would give me a bike to ride on the streets of Queens, N.Y., seemed unfathomable.
What’s more remarkable, though, is that my mom found a way to pay for it on her own. She was a single mom and worked in a factory back then, and her budget, including my dad’s alimony, was spoken for pretty much to the penny. There was no extra money for luxuries, I’m quite sure.
But my mother, like many of the other immigrant ladies who worked alongside her testing transistors, was nothing if not resourceful. She was given the option of working through her vacation week so she could get an extra week’s pay. And that’s what she did – and with the money, she bought my bike.
At 10, I didn’t give a thought to how she had paid for that gift. I was so dazzled by having received what I’d truly wanted. Looking back, I’m sure my mother would have liked to have had a vacation, maybe to spend a week admiring the palm trees in Miami.
But that year, she gave up her single week of rest so she could give me a vehicle of freedom that she herself had never owned. I loved that bike because it took me around the block and then to other blocks and neighborhoods, and eventually to places my mother could not see.
That bike taught me that longings can sometimes be met through surprising solutions. It taught me that, in families, people sometimes willingly sacrifice for each other.
All these years later, the memory of it still teaches me about mothers and love.