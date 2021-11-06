My Best … Gift Story

What’s more remarkable, though, is that my mom found a way to pay for it on her own. She was a single mom and worked in a factory back then, and her budget, including my dad’s alimony, was spoken for pretty much to the penny. There was no extra money for luxuries, I’m quite sure.

But my mother, like many of the other immigrant ladies who worked alongside her testing transistors, was nothing if not resourceful. She was given the option of working through her vacation week so she could get an extra week’s pay. And that’s what she did – and with the money, she bought my bike.

At 10, I didn’t give a thought to how she had paid for that gift. I was so dazzled by having received what I’d truly wanted. Looking back, I’m sure my mother would have liked to have had a vacation, maybe to spend a week admiring the palm trees in Miami.

But that year, she gave up her single week of rest so she could give me a vehicle of freedom that she herself had never owned. I loved that bike because it took me around the block and then to other blocks and neighborhoods, and eventually to places my mother could not see.

That bike taught me that longings can sometimes be met through surprising solutions. It taught me that, in families, people sometimes willingly sacrifice for each other.