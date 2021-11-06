My Best … Home Reflection

Years ago, a dear friend, upon seeing a long wall covered in coats in my utility room, exclaimed, “Oh, what a great place for a row of lockers! Each person in the family could have his or her own space!”
I knew my friend meant to be helpful, as we had been talking about the challenges of containing the clutter associated with a family of five. But to me, that wall of pegs was exactly what I needed.
After moving in, I added different lengths of peg racks to the wall, at varying heights and angles, to make the most of the space. The top hooks, fully 7 feet up, were easily reached by my tall husband. The lowest, at 3 feet, encouraged responsibility for our youngest. In between were more pegs, reflecting the older kids’ progressing heights.
As a writer, I’ve explored and shared the stories of many homes far fancier than mine. I’ve admired Chinoiserie wallpaper that transported me to another era. I’ve marveled at luxe silk drapes that pooled elegantly on the floor, and I’ve imagined showering in a huge space as water cascaded from the ceiling. I’ve even wondered if a Wolf gas range would make me enjoy cooking more.
On occasion, I’ve changed our home as a result of what I’ve seen. And like my friend, I had admired fashionable lockers in other homes. But our coat wall had a space for everyone – it was simple but meaningful. And from my many assignments, the spaces that have resonated with me are the ones filled with meaning.
I remember the wall dedicated to shelves of Pez dispensers – a partner’s acknowledgement of his husband’s lifelong collection. There was the home filled with bright artwork and even brighter furniture, reflecting the tastes of a woman able – for the first time in her life – to decorate her space exactly as she chose. There were crystal candlesticks, handed down by a grandmother and out in the open for everyday use – because, why not?
As much as I enjoy peeking into how others live, I relish the meaning in my home. It’s in the dining room set that friends sold us for a song when we were newlyweds and hosting our first holiday gathering. In containers filled with shells from family vacations on the Jersey Shore. Amid framed artwork in acrylic, watercolors and pastels by our children. And among books – lots and lots of books.
Change does come, of course. Goodwill recently got a chair I had in my first apartment. I relocated the bedside lamps, modernizing them with new shades. And our children are no longer young. In the utility room, there’s now breathing space on the wall of pegs. Bags and visors hang from the low hooks instead of childhood coats.
Sometimes I look around the house, thinking about what might survive downsizing. I suspect the pegs won’t come with us to wherever we go next. For now, though, they’ll stay right where they are. They are useful when everyone comes home, and they remind me of the family we once were.