My Best … Home Reflection

I remember the wall dedicated to shelves of Pez dispensers – a partner’s acknowledgement of his husband’s lifelong collection. There was the home filled with bright artwork and even brighter furniture, reflecting the tastes of a woman able – for the first time in her life – to decorate her space exactly as she chose. There were crystal candlesticks, handed down by a grandmother and out in the open for everyday use – because, why not?

As much as I enjoy peeking into how others live, I relish the meaning in my home. It’s in the dining room set that friends sold us for a song when we were newlyweds and hosting our first holiday gathering. In containers filled with shells from family vacations on the Jersey Shore. Amid framed artwork in acrylic, watercolors and pastels by our children. And among books – lots and lots of books.

Change does come, of course. Goodwill recently got a chair I had in my first apartment. I relocated the bedside lamps, modernizing them with new shades. And our children are no longer young. In the utility room, there’s now breathing space on the wall of pegs. Bags and visors hang from the low hooks instead of childhood coats.