My Best … Medical Lesson

I gently open the door to the room, and I catch my first glimpse of the parents. They are 19, 20 maybe – I see myself in them instantly, having had my first child in my early 20s.

I hold the baby close to my chest. Swaddled in scratchy hospital blankets, she is beautiful, her brown hair neatly curled. Her big brown eyes are closed as she lay in my arms. She has that intoxicating new-baby smell.

I was in my second year of medical residency in Richmond, completing my NICU rotation. Still over a year to go before I was a full-fledged, independently practicing pediatrician – but I could see the finish line. I had always been drawn to pediatrics, proudly announcing my chosen career to my church congregation at the ripe old age of 6. The joy of caring for infants and children – seeing families grow in good health – is what drew me to pediatrics.

I gaze at the young parents' faces. The mother and father are sitting side by side. Her right hand is gripping his so tightly that her knuckles are white. Her left hand is holding a crumpled tissue soaked in her tears.

“I’m so sorry. We did everything we could,” I tell them. “I thought you might want to spend some time with her before …”