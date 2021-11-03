My Best … Medical Lesson

I gently open the door to the room, and I catch my first glimpse of the parents. They are 19, 20 maybe – I see myself in them instantly, having had my first child in my early 20s.
I hold the baby close to my chest. Swaddled in scratchy hospital blankets, she is beautiful, her brown hair neatly curled. Her big brown eyes are closed as she lay in my arms. She has that intoxicating new-baby smell.
I was in my second year of medical residency in Richmond, completing my NICU rotation. Still over a year to go before I was a full-fledged, independently practicing pediatrician – but I could see the finish line. I had always been drawn to pediatrics, proudly announcing my chosen career to my church congregation at the ripe old age of 6. The joy of caring for infants and children – seeing families grow in good health – is what drew me to pediatrics.
I gaze at the young parents' faces. The mother and father are sitting side by side. Her right hand is gripping his so tightly that her knuckles are white. Her left hand is holding a crumpled tissue soaked in her tears.
“I’m so sorry. We did everything we could,” I tell them. “I thought you might want to spend some time with her before …”
I hand my precious delivery to her parents. I sit with them for the first few minutes, but it seems like an eternity, watching their grief. It feels unbearable. This is their first child. And this is my first loss as a doctor. I blink heavily to slow the stream of tears.
I finally leave the room so the parents could privately grieve, and I retreat to the bathroom to cry. A full cry, an anguished cry. Tears for the daughter lost. Tears for the young mother and father. Tears because I could see myself in them, having just held my own beautiful baby with big brown eyes and soft, curly hair and that new-baby smell. But I got to carry him home.
I often thought of “best” things as having to be wonderful or great. But sometimes the best lessons in life come from sadness. As a pediatrician now for nearly 20 years, I think back to what I had to learn in that moment. To stay in that room. To watch the tears stream down the young parents’ faces as they held their daughter. They needed me to see their pain.
In that moment, I was reminded that behind every patient, there is a whole family and a whole community that will grieve a loss. That young girl might have been “Baby X, MR No. 9999” to the world, but to them, she was their world. And I had to remember that for every patient I would serve.
In my practice today, I stay in the room as a reminder to see myself in every patient and every family. To see the world through their eyes. To actively practice empathy. And I embrace the virtue of being comfortable in uncomfortable places.
Dr. Tamara Charity-Brown is a partner with Associates in Pediatrics in Glen Allen.