Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

1 medium Hanover tomato

1 medium yellow onion

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 container red enchilada cooking sauce (8–10 oz)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

8 small corn (or flour) tortillas

Steps:

1. Chop tomato, onion, and cilantro coarsely. Cut pork into bite-size pieces and season with salt and pepper (wash hands).

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides. Remove from pan.