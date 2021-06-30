 Skip to main content
Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce
Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

Recipe ID:  0000168

Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

 Ingredients:

1 medium Hanover tomato

1 medium yellow onion

1/4 cup fresh cilantro

1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 container red enchilada cooking sauce (8–10 oz)

1 tablespoon brown sugar

8 small corn (or flour) tortillas

Steps:

1. Chop tomato, onion, and cilantro coarsely. Cut pork into bite-size pieces and season with salt and pepper (wash hands).

2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides. Remove from pan.

3. Place onions in same pan; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until tender. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in tomatoes, sauce, sugar, and pork.

4. Cover and simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce begins to thicken and pork is 145°F. Sprinkle cilantro over pork; serve in tortillas.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 8g, Sat Fat 1.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 60mg, Sodium 530mg, Carb 20g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 5g (Incl. 3g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 10%, Potas 10%

