Skillet Pork with Red Chile Sauce

Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
1 medium Hanover tomato
1 medium yellow onion
1/4 cup fresh cilantro
1 pork tenderloin (about 1 lb)
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 container red enchilada cooking sauce (8–10 oz)
1 tablespoon brown sugar
8 small corn (or flour) tortillas
Steps:
1. Chop tomato, onion, and cilantro coarsely. Cut pork into bite-size pieces and season with salt and pepper (wash hands).
2. Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Place oil in pan, then add pork; cook 3–4 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned on all sides. Remove from pan.
3. Place onions in same pan; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until tender. Reduce heat to medium-low; stir in tomatoes, sauce, sugar, and pork.
4. Cover and simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until sauce begins to thicken and pork is 145°F. Sprinkle cilantro over pork; serve in tortillas.
Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 240, Total Fat 8g, Sat Fat 1.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 60mg, Sodium 530mg, Carb 20g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 5g (Incl. 3g Added Sugars), Protein 24g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 10%, Potas 10%