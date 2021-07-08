Tomato and Ham Pie

Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 50 minutes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
— 4 medium Hanover tomatoes
— 1 (0.75 oz) package fresh basil
— 1 package Deli sliced prosciutto (3–4 oz)
— 1 frozen prepared deep dish pie shell
— 1/4 cup Italian-style bread crumbs
— 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
— 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
— 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
— 1/3 cup light mayonnaise
— 1/3 cup garlic-herb cheese spread
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut tomatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Chop basil.
Cut prosciutto into thin strips. Place piecrust on baking sheet (for ease in handling); bake 8–10 minutes until lightly browned.
2. Combine bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese; sprinkle 2 tablespoons over bottom of crust. Layer with one-half of the tomatoes, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, then layer with of one-half of the prosciutto.
3. Combine mayonnaise, cheese spread, and basil; spread mixture over prosciutto. Repeat with remaining halves tomatoes, salt, pepper, and prosciutto. Top with remaining 1/4 cup bread crumb mixture; bake 20–25 minutes or until tomatoes are soft and crust has browned. May be served warm or chilled.