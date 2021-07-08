 Skip to main content
Tomato and Ham Pie
Tomato and Ham Pie

Tomato Ham Pie

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 50 minutes

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

— 4 medium Hanover tomatoes

— 1 (0.75 oz) package fresh basil

— 1 package Deli sliced prosciutto (3–4 oz)

— 1 frozen prepared deep dish pie shell

— 1/4 cup Italian-style bread crumbs

— 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

— 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

— 1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

— 1/3 cup light mayonnaise

— 1/3 cup garlic-herb cheese spread

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut tomatoes into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Chop basil.

Cut prosciutto into thin strips. Place piecrust on baking sheet (for ease in handling); bake 8–10 minutes until lightly browned.

2. Combine bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese; sprinkle 2 tablespoons over bottom of crust. Layer with one-half of the tomatoes, sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper, then layer with of one-half of the prosciutto.

3. Combine mayonnaise, cheese spread, and basil; spread mixture over prosciutto. Repeat with remaining halves tomatoes, salt, pepper, and prosciutto. Top with remaining 1/4 cup bread crumb mixture; bake 20–25 minutes or until tomatoes are soft and crust has browned. May be served warm or chilled.

Tomatomonth

Publix Celebrates Hanover Tomato Month

Celebrate Hanover Tomato Month with Publix Aprons Cooking School. Join us every Thursday as we showcase recipes featuring Hanover Tomatoes.

Learn more about Publix Aprons Cooking School and view our schedule of events.

5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23059

(804) 527-1498

