Tomato Avocado Bowls
Recipe ID:  0000169

Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 4 servings)

Ingredients:

2 medium Hass avocados

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro

2 medium Hanover tomatoes

1 (11 oz) can corn with bell peppers

3 tablespoons spicy ranch dressing

Crispy tortilla strips (optional)

Steps:

1. Cut avocados in half; discard pits. Scoop out some of the avocado, leaving about 1/2 inch around edges to form bowls; chop the scooped-out avocado. Coarsely chop cilantro (leaves only) and tomatoes; place in medium bowl.

2. Drain corn. Stir avocado pieces and corn into tomato mixture until combined. Divide mixture into evenly avocado among avocado halves; drizzle with dressing. Top with tortilla strips, if desired. Serve.

Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 290, Total Fat 21g, Sat Fat 3g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 5mg, Sodium 300mg, Carb 26g, Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 7g (Incl. 2g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 6%, Potas 15%

Tomatomonth

Publix Celebrates Hanover Tomato Month

Celebrate Hanover Tomato Month with Publix Aprons Cooking School. Join us every Thursday as we showcase recipes featuring Hanover Tomatoes.

Learn more about Publix Aprons Cooking School and view our schedule of events.

5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen, VA 23059

(804) 527-1498

