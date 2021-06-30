Tomato Avocado Bowls

Recipe ID: 0000169
Total Time - 15 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
2 medium Hass avocados
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro
2 medium Hanover tomatoes
1 (11 oz) can corn with bell peppers
3 tablespoons spicy ranch dressing
Crispy tortilla strips (optional)
Steps:
1. Cut avocados in half; discard pits. Scoop out some of the avocado, leaving about 1/2 inch around edges to form bowls; chop the scooped-out avocado. Coarsely chop cilantro (leaves only) and tomatoes; place in medium bowl.
2. Drain corn. Stir avocado pieces and corn into tomato mixture until combined. Divide mixture into evenly avocado among avocado halves; drizzle with dressing. Top with tortilla strips, if desired. Serve.
Amount per 1/4 recipe serving: Calories 290, Total Fat 21g, Sat Fat 3g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 5mg, Sodium 300mg, Carb 26g, Fiber 8g, Total Sugars 7g (Incl. 2g Added Sugars), Protein 4g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 6%, Potas 15%