Week 3: Candied Tomato Brie Tart

Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
— 1 refrigerated rolled piecrust
— 1 large egg
— 1 tablespoon water
— 3 medium Hanover tomatoes (about 12 oz)
— 1 tablespoon olive oil
— 3 tablespoons sugar
— 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
— 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
— 4 oz Deli Brie cheese
— 1/4 cup fresh basil
Steps:
1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Unroll piecrust into 10-inch tart pan (or pie dish),
pressing into sides; remove excess dough. Prick bottom of crust with fork.
Beat egg and water together and brush onto crust. Bake 8–10 minutes until crust is lightly browned. Chop tomatoes coarsely (about 2 1/2 cups).
2. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil into pan; add tomatoes, sugar, vinegar, and salt. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer 10–14 minutes, stirring occasionally, until mixture thickens and tomatoes start to break down; remove from heat.
3. Meanwhile, remove rind from Brie (if desired) and cut into 1-inch cubes. Pour tomato mixture into piecrust and dollop cheese over tomato mixture. Bake 3–4 minutes until cheese starts to melt. Remove tart from oven and let stand 10 minutes to cool. Chop basil finely and sprinkle over tart. Serve warm or chilled.